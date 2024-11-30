Bridgerton Season 4: Here's What We Know About The Release Date Of The Highly Anticipated OTT Series

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Netflix's Bridgerton continues to captivate audiences, with the highly anticipated Season 4 now in production. Filming for the upcoming season started on September 16, 2024, and is scheduled to wrap up by April 30, 2025. While Bridgerton was initially anticipated to return by the end of 2025, the extended production timeline suggests that fans may need to wait until 2026 for the new season, according to a report by What's On Netflix.

The OTT series , based on Julia Quinn's novels and adapted by Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland, has become one of Netflix's most-watched Originals, surpassing over a billion hours of viewing time since its debut.

Season 3 saw Jess Brownell take over as showrunner, a role she will continue for season 4 after Chris Van Dausen's departure. Van Dausen remains an executive producer.

| Amaran OTT release: Sivakarthikeyan starrer to stream on THIS date

Brownell recently addressed the lengthy production process, explaining that filming typically takes about eight months, followed by editing, dubbing, and writing, which all contribute to the multi-year turnaround. Despite efforts to speed up the process, the show remains on a two-year production cycle.“We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language,” Brownell said.“And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we're kind of on a two-year pace, we're trying to speed up but somewhere in that range.”

| Upcoming new OTT releases in US: Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Creature Commandos

Exciting details about the OTT show have already emerged from the set, with photos revealing Luke Thompson returning as Benedict Bridgerton, alongside Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek. As for the storyline of the OTT show Season 4 will either adapt Benedict's tale from the third book, An Offer from a Gentleman, or focus on Eloise's romance from the fifth book, To Sir Phillip, With Love.