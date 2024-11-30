OTT Releases In First Week Of December 2024 In US: The Only Girl In The Orchestra, Churchill At War, Fly Me To The Moon

(MENAFN- Live Mint) OTT streaming platforms in the United States (US) are rolling out a variety of content in the first week of December 2024, offering something for everyone.

Kickstart December 2024 with an exciting mix of OTT releases. delivers stand-up comedy, documentaries, and animated adventures, including Fortune Feimster: Crushing It, Churchill at War, and Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld. Apple TV+ premieres Fly Me to the Moon, a romantic comedy set during NASA's space race, while Sabrina Carpenter brings festive cheer in A Nonsense Christmas.

From comedy specials and biographical documentaries to animated adventures and historical dramas, here's what to add to your watchlist:

December 3, 2024 – Fortune Feimster: Crushing It

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Comedy, Stand-Up

Duration: 58 minutes

Comedian Fortune Feimster returns with a hilarious stand-up special, Crushing It, where she humorously reflects on her marital experiences, personal growth, and everyday life quirks. Directed by Kristian Mercado, this relatable comedy is set to entertain audiences with Feimster's unique charm.

December 4, 2024 – The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Documentary, Biography

Duration: 35 minutes

This short documentary celebrates Orin O'Brien, the first female musician in the New York Philharmonic, highlighting her groundbreaking journey in a male-dominated field.

Churchill at War

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Documentary, Biography, History, War

Episodes: 4 (Season 1)

A deep dive into Winston Churchill's pivotal role in World War II, this docuseries examines his leadership strategies and personal experiences during one of history's most defining moments.

December 5, 2024 – Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Episodes: 13 (Season 1)

Ali Wong and Lucy Liu lend their voices to this thrilling animated series about a Chinese-American teen battling supernatural monsters while navigating the challenges of high school.