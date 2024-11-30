I Want Lakhpati Didi In Every Village Of The Country: Nirmala Sitharaman

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 1 (IANS) Finance Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said she wants a Lakhpati Didi in every village of the country, while urging the people to avail benefits of the schemes introduced by the Central government.

FM Sitharaman, who is on a two-day visit to Bihar, on Saturday visited the Lalit Karpoori at Jhanjharpur in Madhubani district, as part of the Credit Outreach Programme.

During the event, loans totaling Rs 1,021 crore were distributed to promote employment. The beneficiaries received their loan amount through cheques.

In her address, FM Sitharaman emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming India into a developed nation, highlighting his special focus on Bihar's development, including specific initiatives in Darbhanga and Madhubani.

"I urge citizens to leverage government schemes to enhance self-sufficiency. I also want to point out the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme initiative aimed at empowering women in villages through financial assistance and training provided to Self Help Groups (SHGs). I want Lakhpati Didi in every village of the country," FM Sitharaman said.

Additionally, she announced plans for a grand temple dedicated to Lord Ram's wife Sita at her birthplace, akin to the grandeur of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, framing it as a significant cultural resolution.

The outreach programme was also held in Darbhanga on Friday, where financial aid and employment-oriented loans were similarly distributed.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed delight at the significant turnout of women at the Credit Outreach Programme held at Lalit Karpoori Stadium.

She was joined by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, along with prominent leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha; Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha MP Rampreet Mandal; Madhubani MP Dr. Ashok Kumar Yadav; former minister and MLA Vinod Narayan Jha, MLC Ghanshyam Thakur, and MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar.

The programme organised by the State Bank of India (SBI) in cooperation with other banks, featured robust security arrangements led by SP Sushil Kumar.

FM Sitharaman also visited stalls showcasing Mithila paintings by women, emphasising their artistic skills and entrepreneurial potential.

She lauded the region's progress after observing diverse exhibits, including one where a woman operated a heavy drone camera.

FM Sitharaman praised the woman, highlighting her expertise as a testament to the empowerment efforts reaching rural areas.

The Finance Minister was earlier accorded a warm welcome upon her arrival. She noted the cultural richness and innovation thriving in villages, underlining the impact of government initiatives on women and rural communities.

An official said that the event reinforced the government's commitment to development, women's empowerment, and financial inclusion, reflecting the rich cultural and entrepreneurial spirit of Mithila.