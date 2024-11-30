Free Screenings And Star Tributes At 57Th Brasília Film Festival

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The 57th Brasília Festival kicks off this Saturday, marking nearly six decades of showcasing Brazilian cinema. This event stands as the country's longest-running film festival, attracting filmmakers and enthusiasts alike.



The festival's program offers a rich tapestry of cinematic experiences. Attendees can enjoy film screenings, engage in thought-provoking debates, and attend conferences. Masterclasses provide unique opportunities for aspiring filmmakers. Musical performances add a melodic touch to the festivities.



Screenings will take place across various locations in Brasília. The main venue, Cine Brasília, will host most events. Satellite screenings in Gama, Planaltina, and Taguatinga ensure wider accessibility. The festival runs until December 7th, promising a week of cultural immersion.



True to its roots, the festival maintains a largely free admission policy. This approach reflects a commitment to making art accessible to all. Only the National Competitive Showcase requires paid tickets, priced at R$10 for half-price and R$20 for full-price.







The opening ceremony pays tribute to Brazilian cinema icon Zezé Motta. At 80 years old, Motta's career spans 55 films and over 50 TV productions. Her 1975 Best Actress win for "Xica da Silva" cements her place in festival history.



Other honorees include documentarian Delvair Montagner and producer Sara Silveira. Their recognition highlights the festival's appreciation for diverse cinematic contributions. Professor João Luiz Vieira receives the Paulo Emílio Salles Gomes Medal for his dedication to film research and preservation.

Free Screenings and Star Tributes at 57th Brasília Film Festival

Post-screening debates form a crucial part of the festival experience. These discussions aim to spark conversations about contemporary society. Most debates will occur in screening venues, with some held at the Grand Mercure Hotel.



The 4th Audiovisual Conference focuses on the sovereignty of Brazilian audiovisual content in 2024. This event underscores the festival's commitment to industry development. Masterclasses by filmmakers Rita von Hunty and Petra Costa offer valuable insights to attendees.



With 264 project submissions and 102 selections, the festival showcases the vibrancy of Brazilian cinema. As the curtain rises on this year's event, it promises to be a celebration of creativity, culture, and the enduring power of film.

