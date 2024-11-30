Ukrainian Intelligence Successfully Strikes Three Russian Radars In Crimea
Date
11/30/2024 6:06:37 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) soldiers from the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of Ukraine's Defense Ministry successfully targeted three Russian radar systems in temporarily occupied Crimea.
Ukraine's military intelligence agency announced this on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
On November 29, HUR operatives struck high-value Russian radar installations, including a Kasta-2E2 radar and two Podlyot radar stations.
Read also:
DIU servicemen strike at Russian radar complex“Zoopark”
On November 28, Ukrainian intelligence destroyed a Russian Podlyot radar system in Crimea, valued at $5 million.
MENAFN30112024000193011044ID1108941218
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.