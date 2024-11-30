Victoria's Secret Model Luciana Curtis And Family Abducted At Gunpoint In Brazil, Held Hostage For 12 Hours

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New York-based model Luciana Curtis, her husband and their child were abducted at gunpoint and held hostage for 12 hours in Brazil.

Curtis is the daughter of British businessman Malcolm Leo Curtis and a Brazilian teacher. Her husband is Henrique Gendre and the couple have two kids together. The family was abducted by a gang of armed men after they left a restaurant in Sao Paulo on Wednesday night, according to a New York Post report citing local outlet Gazeta.

They were forced to get into their own car at gunpoint and were taken to the shack in Brasilandia, where they were held captive for 12 hours.

The model is born in Brazil and lives in New York, she visits Sao Paulo and London.

“The armed criminals approached the victims outside a restaurant and took them captive," the report said quoting police officials.

While they were held hostage, the criminals transferred money from the bank accounts of both Curtis and Gendre, the police said. The family was freed on Thursday.

When the couple and their child did not return home late at night, their eldest child, who did not go for dinner, raised his concern to the relatives. Police got to know about the incident when their relatives complained about the couple and their child missing.

“During the search by specialist police teams, the gang abandoned the family and fled," the report said quoting police.

The couple and the child called for help from the locals

“The family has been released and they are safe and well," the report said.

Luciana Curtis has been featured on Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan magazine covers. She also won the Brazilian final for Supermodel of the World in 1993. She has modelled for Harrods, H&M, and Victoria's Secret.