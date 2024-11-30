Diljit Dosanjh Wanders Through Timeless Lanes Of Kolkata

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 30 (IANS) Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, who is on a tour across India, is currently soaking up the colours of Kolkata.

On Saturday, the actor-singer took to his Instagram, and shared pictures from his visit to Kolkata. In the pictures, Diljit can be seen roaming around Kolkata, buying flowers, sitting in the iconic ambassador taxis of Kolkata, which was once an English presidency.

He wrote in the caption,“Kolkata 24”.

Diljit was seen dressed in a printed t-shirt, regular cargo pants. He paired his outfit with a yellow coloured turban.

Prior to this, in Ahmedabad, Diljit paused his performance after he spotted the fans watching the show from the balcony of the hotel. A video which went viral on the Internet showed Diljit questioning those fans watching his show from a hotel balcony without tickets.

He then asked his team to stop playing the music. He then pointed in the front, and said,“Yeh jo hotel ki balcony mein baithe hai, aap ka toh bada accha bhi hoya. Yeh hotel waale game kar gaye (Those who are sitting in the hotel balcony this is good for you. The hotel outsmarted us). Without tickets, huh?”

Of late, Diljit's concerts have been gaining massive national attention owing to his performance and the content coming out of them. Earlier, the Punjabi superstar pointed his guns at the Telangana government which issued a notice to him over performing songs referencing alcohol. Diljit took a bold stand, as he challenged all state governments across the country, and proposed a ban on alcohol consumption.

He said that if alcohol consumption is banned across India, he would permanently stop singing songs that use alcohol as reference. He said that he recently released two devotional songs as well, and has very few songs related to alcohol as he himself is a teetotaller.