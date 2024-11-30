Traffic Suspended On Bandipora-Gurez Road After Fresh Snowfall
Date
11/30/2024 2:08:54 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Fresh snowfall at Razdan Pass has prompted the suspension of traffic on the Gurez-Bandipora road as a precautionary measure, according to Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gurez.
The decision was made to ensure the safety of travelers amid worsening weather conditions.
ADVERTISEMENT
News agency KINS reported that the Machil Valley in North Kashmir's Kupwara district has received fresh snowfall.
ADVERTISEMENT
Local authorities have urged residents and travellers to stay cautious and avoid unnecessary movement in snow-covered areas. Weather-related disruptions are expected to continue, with authorities monitoring conditions closely.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
MeT Predicts Light Snow, Rains In Kashmir From Tonight
Light Rains, Snow Likely From Tomorrow
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN30112024000215011059ID1108940900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.