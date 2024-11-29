Iran Denies Allegation Of Violating Chemical Weapons Convention

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Nov 30 (IANS) Iran's permanent mission to the UN in New York has firmly rebutted claims suggesting that the nation had breached the Chemical Weapons (CWC), the official news agency IRNA reported.

The Institute for the Study of War, a policy research organisation on US national security, alleged that Iran had been focussing on how to produce and deliver pharmaceutical-based chemical agents for military use, citing a November 26 report by the US Institute for Science and International Security, Xinhua news agency reported.

In response to the allegation, the Iranian mission wrote on Thursday on social media platform X that Iran stands as a responsible signatory to the CWC, which strictly forbids the development, production, and stockpiling of chemical weapons, asserting that "over the past several decades, not a single instance of Iranian violation has been recorded."

It called the allegation "unfounded" and "merely an outgrowth of psychological warfare propagated by the Zionist regime (Israel) in the wake of its recent defeat on the Lebanese front."