Oath Ceremony Of 6 Trinamool Mlas On Monday; Guv Bose May Preside

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 30 (IANS) The oath-taking ceremony of six new legislators in West Bengal elected in the bye-elections earlier this month will be conducted at the state Assembly on Monday, the sixth day of the ongoing Winter Session of the House. According to information available as of now, unlike the face-off last time, things might go a bit more smoothly, with Governor C.V. Ananda Bose most likely to be present at the Assembly to administer the oath to the six legislators.

Incidentally, Chief Mamata Banerjee is also slated to be present in the Assembly during the oath ceremony on Monday.

State Assembly sources said that the timing of the oath ceremony has been fixed at 11 A.M. on Monday.

The six newly-elected MLAs whose oath ceremony will be held on Monday are Sangita Roy, from Sitai in Cooch Behar district, Jay Prakash Toppo from Alipurduar, Sheikh Rabiul Islam from Haroa in North 24 Parganas, Falguni Sinhababu from Taldangra in Bankura district, Sujoy Hazra from Medinipur in West Midnapore district and Sanat Dey from Naihati in North 24 Parganas.

All the six elected legislators belong to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

The bypolls were conducted on November 13 and the results were announced on November 23.

To recall, in the recent past there had been confusion over the oath ceremony of new legislators elected in the bypolls, with the Governor insisting on administering that function at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata and the Speaker of House insisting that the Governor come to the Assembly for the same.

However, Assembly sources said, this time the Governor himself has agreed to come to the House to administer the oath ceremony.

It is learnt that soon after the results for the bypolls were announced, an invitation was sent to the Governor from the office of the Speaker so that Bose himself administers the oath ceremony at the Assembly premises.

As per protocol the Governor can either administer the oath ceremony himself or can assign the same task to the Speaker of the House.