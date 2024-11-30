HMC's Oncology And Lymphedema Outpatient Physiotherapy Department Relocates To Qatar Rehabilitation Institute

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) announced the relocation of its Oncology and Lymphedema Outpatient Physiotherapy Department from the National Center Cancer Care and Research (NCCCR) to Qatar Rehabilitation Institute (QRI).

This move, reinforces QRI's commitment to providing patient-centered care for oncology and lymphedema physiotherapy patients across Qatar in a supportive and private environment through patient-centered care with optimized use of the available resources.

Being a subspeciality clinic - in 2024 - the department received an average of 838 referrals in and provided around 8,723 patient follow up sessions. The relocation introduces separate, dedicated therapy areas for male and female patients, ensuring privacy and accessibility for all where a team of cancer rehabilitation specialists and certified lymphedema therapists provide comprehensive care, including cancer rehabilitation, palliative support, and lymphedema management. These experts work closely with patients to enhance their independence and overall quality of life through tailored therapy programs.

QRI's state-of-the-art facilities, combined with the enhanced expertise of the Oncology and Lymphedema Outpatient Physiotherapy Department, enables a full continuum of care for oncology and lymphedema patients, from diagnosis through to recovery. To accommodate varying patient needs, the clinic hours run from 7am to 9pm.

The Oncology and Lymphedema Outpatient Physiotherapy Department operates with a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach, working with Oncology/Hematology, Palliative Care, Breast, Head and Neck, and Bone Marrow Transplant MDTs, as well as Vascular, Plastic Surgery, and other specialized teams within HMC. This holistic approach is vital in helping patients regain essential motor functions, prevent long-term disabilities, and achieve improved health outcomes.

Dr. Hanadi Al-Hamad Deputy Chief for Long-Term Care, Rehabilitation and Geriatric Care, and Lead for Corporate Rehabilitation Therapy Services, stated that“Integrating the Oncology and Lymphedema Outpatient Physiotherapy Department into QRI allows us to offer a more seamless, comprehensive approach to holistic rehabilitation. This move not only optimizes our resources but also strengthens our ability to provide personalized, patient-centered care. We are proud to make these services even more accessible to both male and female patients, with the goal of improving quality of life and supporting the journey to recovery.”

Dr. Hanadi Al-Hamad added,“Lymphedema is a swelling that can occur in any part of the body but is commonly seen in the arms and legs. While it can be hereditary, it is often caused by the removal of lymph nodes, trauma, abdominal surgeries, or cancer, and specifically exposure to radiation therapy or removal of the lymph nodes and vessels as part of cancer treatments.”

Mohamed Shafi, Head of the Oncology and Lymphedema Physiotherapy Department, praised the move to QRI and stated,“the relocation is considered instrumental in advancing patient care, ensuring our patients receive exceptionalsupport throughout their rehabilitation journey. This move and expansion is a pivotal advancement in oncology and lymphedema care in Qatar.”

He added that, this lymphedema condition is characterized by localized fluid retention and tissue swelling and is caused by a compromised lymphatic system and can affect the face, neck, abdomen, and other parts of the body.”

The relocation to QRI and expansion of services at the Medical Care & Research Center (MCRC) represent a significant milestone in enhancing oncology and lymphedema care in Qatar. By increasing the number of treatment rooms, this initiative aims to reduce appointments waiting time, ensuring quicker access to cancer rehabilitation and lymphedema management services. Additionally, the expanded facilities prioritize patient privacy while adhering to international standards of care, reflecting a commitment to improving the overall patient experience and outcomes.