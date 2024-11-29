Communication Minister Inaugurates Jordan Arab Media Festival

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 29 (Petra)-- Deputizing for Prime Jaafar Hassan, Minister of Communication Mohammad Momani, inaugurated Jordan Arab Festival, on Friday, with the theme "Supporting Palestine."During the opening ceremony, which was attended by former Yemeni President Ali Nasser Mohammed, Senate President Faisal Al-Fayez, and several other national and Arab leaders, Momani said, "I convey to you the greetings of Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan, who honored me by sponsoring this festival on his behalf, and his wishes for all of you to succeed and be guided, brothers, friends, and colleagues in the profession, who bear on your shoulders a great national and nationalist mission."He added that this festival is called "Support for Palestine," a term that has meanings and messages in this time in our history when we are seeing the most heinous, possibly the most repulsive, acts of aggression against our Palestinian brethren.The festival's title, "Supporting Palestine," refers to the solid, high, unwavering, and clear Jordanian stance that His Majesty King Abdullah II has maintained toward Palestine, its people, and its sacred sites, according to Momani. He is descended from the Hashemite dynasty, which has supported Palestine and taken responsibility for the preservation of its Christian and Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem, the Arab capital, and other parts of Palestine.In order to be the first to lift the siege on Gaza, he emphasized that His Majesty the King personally leads medical, food, and humanitarian relief campaigns to the devastated territory via land and air. He also stands before international platforms to expose the violations and massacres carried out by the occupation in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and he converses with world leaders.Momani emphasized that everyone has a huge responsibility to uphold His Majesty the King's brave stand, which includes fighting all distorting campaigns, highlighting the crimes of the violent occupation in Palestine, and elaborating on the Jordanian, Arab, and Palestinian positions."Defending the Palestinian cause and its core, Jerusalem, is a fixed principle and a deep-rooted trust in the thought, mind, and diplomacy of the Hashemite leadership," Momani said as he wrapped up his remarks. No issue is above it, and no file comes before it. By utilizing its potential to offer unending support for the Palestinian cause and to communicate the truth to the world in a language it can understand, the Arab media ought to be like this. We have a responsibility and an obligation to do this. It has never been a favor and never will be.Amjad Al-Qadi, the head of the festival's supreme committee, responded that the event is a media gathering to promote and back Palestine and that it bears support for Palestine.Al-Qadi emphasized the tremendous efforts made by the Kingdom, under the leadership of His Majesty the King, to put an end to this flagrant attack on Gaza.He clarified that the media is one of the tools for bringing about change and upholding rights, citing efforts to eradicate Palestinian identity and the necessity of opposing the Israeli narrative in the media that aims to misrepresent the Palestinian people.The Palestinian speech at the festival was given by Ahmed Assaf, General Supervisor of the Palestinian Official Media, who described the savagery and cruelty of the Israeli occupation in front of the world during its continuous aggression on the Gaza Strip and its increasing actions in the West Bank.He emphasized that the Palestinian people will not back down in the face of Israeli crimes and attacks, and that their resolve and steadfastness will not be called into question.Notably, the two-day festival covers working papers about the issues facing the Palestinian struggle, the role of the media and art in helping the cause, and the role of Arab and Islamic media institutions in supporting the cause.