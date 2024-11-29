Senate Speaker: Jordan Pivotal, Safe State Despite Chaos, Conflicts Around In Region

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 29 (Petra)-- Senate President Faisal Al-Fayez, said that despite the turmoil and conflicts surrounding it, Jordan remains a safe and stable nation that plays a crucial role in the area and the Middle East.During the opening session of the Jordan Arab Festival, which was titled "The Role of the Hashemite Leadership in Supporting and Defending the Palestinian Cause," Al-Fayez emphasized that Jordan is a crucial nation that cannot be disregarded in regional and regional issues because it is a strong, established nation that serves as a fundamental pillar of stability in the region. This is due in part to the crucial role that Jordan plays in preserving security and stability in the region, which is experiencing sectarian conflicts and political and military crises.In the session, which was moderated by Dr. Khaled Al-Shaqran, the Editor-in-Chief of the Al-Rai newspaper, in front of former Yemeni President Ali Nasser Mohammed and several other officials as well as national and Arab figures, Al-Fayez added that Jordan, despite its small population and geographic area in comparison to other nations, has been able to play a crucial role in preserving stability and balance in the region because of its distinguished diplomatic role and political leadership. Its strategic location, the wisdom and astute of the Hashemite leadership, its active and moderate diplomacy, and its economic and social policies are all responsible for this.He continued by saying that Jordan, led by the King, is leading the charge against Israel's ruthless assault on Gaza and the West Bank and opposing its expansionist designs and attempts to forcibly uproot the Palestinian people.In order to defend the Palestinian cause and the suffering of its people, as well as to reveal the reality of the occupation's savage aggression, he cited the work and contributions of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, in addition to and the Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs.Al-Fayez noted that the Jordanian state's political, diplomatic, and media rhetoric was forthright, forceful, and straightforward in denouncing and rejecting the Israeli aggression on Palestine as a whole.Due to the Hashemite Custodianship over these holy sites, Jordan has also been eager to protect Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem by blocking their continued rebuilding and Judaization and by acting as a strong barrier against the occupation's ongoing attempts to damage them.In order for our media to have the ability to influence the Western world and reveal the lies of the Israeli narrative and the consequences of the heinous aggression on Palestine, Al-Fayez emphasized the necessity of creating an Arab media strategy that aims to unite the Arab media discourse towards various Arab issues and our country's interests.Given its historical and religious ties to Palestine, Jordan has always been the country closest to Palestine in its support and struggle for the freedom and independence of the Palestinian people, according to Al-Fayez. Since the Nakba, the Jordanian state has also prioritized the Palestinian cause, pointing out that Jordan has sacrificed numerous martyrs on the Palestinian territory to protect its virgin soil and the walls of Jerusalem.Al-Fayez noted that Jordan's social fabric, which consists of a mix of Muslims and Christians, as well as a number of people of Palestinian, Levantine, Iraqi, Circassian, and Chechen ancestry, as well as another group of sects and ethnicities, is one of the factors contributing to its strength. Another is the country's social diversity and the unity of its internal front.Notably, the two-day conference got underway today, Friday, with a large number of Arab media and artists participating. It will also include two days of talks that will address the role of the media in the Israeli aggression against Palestine.