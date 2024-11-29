Ukrainian Vice PM For Reconstruction, EU Commission Representative Discuss Port Infrastructure, Ukraine Facility
11/29/2024 9:10:37 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksii Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister for Communities and Territories Development, met with Magda Kopczynska, Director General of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Mobility and transport (DG MOVE).
The Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
The meeting was focused on the development and support of port infrastructure, Ukrainian exports, increasing the capacity of automobile checkpoints, European integration, and the implementation of the Ukraine Facility in the transport sector.
“Joint projects aimed at infrastructure development are also important, particularly within the framework of the European Union's Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) program, which were approved by the program's coordination committee. These include the development of the railroad network, checkpoints, river information service, and the restoration of the air navigation system - the EU grant will amount to EUR 52 million,” Kuleba wrote.
As reported, Ukraine and the European Commission have launched a review of legislation in the field of rail and road transport to further bring it in line with the requirements of European directives.
Photo: Telegram / Oleksii Kuleba
