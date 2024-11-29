Medica Superspecialty Hospital Conducts Multidisciplinary Workshop On OSA For Advanced Patient Care

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Kolkata, 29th November'24: Medica Superspecialty Hospital, a part of Manipal Hospital group, conducted a comprehensive on Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) for the doctors from all units of Manipal Hospitals, Kolkata. Insightful discussions followed by Q&A sessions covered different topics, such as Polysomnography and PAP Therapy, Management of OSA – Identifying the Phenotypes, The Perspective of Anaesthesia in the Management of OSA, Impact of Bariatric Surgery on OSA, Paediatric OSA and many more.



The workshop was initiated by Dr. Souvik Roy Choudhury, Senior Consultant, ENT & Sleep Apnea, Medica Superspecialty Hospital and Dr. Shaswati Sengupta Datta, Senior Consultant, ENT & Sleep Apnea, Medica Superspecialty Hospital and highlighted the importance of a multidisciplinary approach to effectively manage and treat OSA. With a focus on collaboration between specialties such as ENT, Pulmonology, Bariatric, Neurology, and Cardiology, the session aimed to equip healthcare professionals with the latest insights and strategies for tackling this complex sleep disorder.



Obstructive Sleep Apnea is characterized by recurrent episodes of partial or complete obstruction of the upper airway during sleep and has enormous implications for overall health. The workshop covered diagnostic advancements, treatment modalities, and case studies to enhance the clinical acumen of participating doctors.



While discussing the topic of OSA, Dr. Souvik Roy Chowdhury said, "Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a very common condition, prevailing in around 1 billion people worldwide. According to WHO's data and a recently published data by AIIMS, New Delhi - 11% of Indian suffer from OSA, which is about 104 million, and almost 47 million Indians have moderate to severe OSA The risk factors include obesity more commonly. Other prevalent diseases are hypertension, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, and anxiety. Engaging in physical activity at least three times a week may help lower the risk. Snoring is indeed a hallmark symptom, reported in up to 94% of patients. If left untreated, OSA can lead to severe complications, including heart, kidney, and metabolic issues. It also contributes to motor vehicle accidents, diminished productivity, and a significantly reduced quality of life."



Dr. Shaswati Sengupta Datta explained, "There are many misconceptions regarding OSA. For example, people believe OSA is commonly found in males, but that is not necessarily the case. According to a Forbes report released last year, though we can witness 100 male OSA patients, we also get 50-60 average female patients. Women with obesity, polycystic ovarian syndrome, postmenopausal women and pregnancy are more prone to develop OSA. It is also quite common in children, even preschoolers and they usually present with hyperactivity, attention deficit, mood swings, poor school performance, growth failure etc. Most cases of OSA are undiagnosed and thus require increased awareness, because early detection and personalized treatment is the key to success. The treatment for OSA depends on the severity of the condition. Lifestyle modifications, such as abstinence from alcohol, smoking, sleep deprivation, or sleeping on the side, usually treat mild conditions-especially for obese patients. Moderate to severe cases are usually treated with nasal CPAP therapy. While medications aren't often the go-to option, certain stimulants can prove helpful for excessive daytime sleepiness. Surgery has also a pivotal role in treatment of OSA, especially in children. A significant number of adults get benefits of surgery too, when selected judiciously. She further added, "This workshop was conducted to ensure that doctors from other departments also remain updated on the latest techniques in managing OSA. This calls for a holistic approach to treatment, with collaboration across various medical specialties to provide comprehensive care for patients."



Dr. Ranjan Kumar Das, Advisor, Department of Respiratory Medicine, Medica Superspecialty Hospital, stated, "Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) is a multifaceted health concern that demands a multidisciplinary approach for effective management. This workshop is a step forward in enhancing awareness and equipping healthcare professionals with advanced diagnostic and treatment techniques. The need to provide personalized care to our patients and address the often-overlooked impact of OSA on overall health. Timely diagnosis and intervention are critical, as untreated OSA can lead to severe health complications, including cardiovascular and metabolic disorders."



Dr. Ayanabh Debgupta, Regional Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Hospitals (East), said,“Awareness about Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) is often limited or misunderstood, with many in India mistakenly associating snoring with“restful” sleep. Most people remain unaware of the severity of this condition and so the cases remain under the surface, undiagnosed predominantly. Our ENT department has taken this commendable initiative to organize this workshop so that people are aware and come forward without brushing this under the carpet. The early onset of symptoms require reporting to clinicians and this may help the patient from future complications.”

