Free! Panama City Hall Conducts Pet Sterilization Campaign

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Mayor's Office of Panama City informs that it will carry out a pet sterilization campaign on December 1st in La Siesta, Tocumen. This event aims to promote animal welfare and control the pet population in the city.



Details of the sterilization day

There will be 500 spots available for those interested. Pet owners can reserve their spot quickly and easily through the following link: .

For more information, interested parties are encouraged to confirm their participation via the provided.

