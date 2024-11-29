Approximately 20 Thousand Panamanians Lack Legal Identity

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) In Panama, there are 24,636 children and adolescents whose births have not been registered with the competent authority, that is, they lack identity. A study conducted by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) reveals that 2% of all children and adolescents (NNA) in the country do not have birth records. This situation, in addition to making them unknown, affects their access to other rights such as education, and protection. For UNICEF, legal identity is the gateway to other rights, so not having a birth certificate is a factor of exclusion and discrimination. The document, which assesses the situation of children and adolescents in Panama, indicates that the highest concentration of unregistered children is found in the Ngäbe Buglé region with 42%. Followed by the provinces of Bocas de Toro (14%) and Panama (13%).The remaining percentage is divided into the provinces of Chiriquí (10%); West Panama (5%); Veraguas (4%); Guna Yala Region (4%); Colon (3%); Darien (2%); Cocle (2%); and the Embera-Wounaan Region (1%). At the bottom of the table are the provinces of Los Santos and Herrera, both below 1%.

MENAFN29112024000218011062ID1108940688