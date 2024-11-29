African Nations Dominate IMF’S Top 50 Growth Projections For 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The International Monetary Fund's latest projections for 2025 reveal a fascinating landscape of economic growth across the globe.



Emerging markets and developing economies are set to outpace their developed counterparts, with African nations dominating the top spots.



Senegal takes the lead with an impressive 9.3% projected growth rate. This West African nation's is expected to reach $37.8 billion in 2025.



The small island nation of Palau follows closely with an 8.5% growth forecast, while Sudan rounds out the top three at 8.3%. These high growth rates often stem from smaller economic bases.



As Leonardo Welles, professor at Fundação Getúlio Vargas, explains, "The poorer a country is, the more it tends to grow if it attracts investments.



A new factory or road network can have a massive impact on productivity in a country with limited infrastructure." This phenomenon also explains why economic giants like the United States don't appear in the top 50.







The IMF projects a 2.2% growth rate for the U.S. in 2025, with its GDP expected to reach $30.33 trillion. Welles notes, "Behind GDP data lie decades and centuries of economic growth. The U.S. was the world's fastest-growing economy in the 19th and 20th centuries."

Global Growth Outlook for 2025

Brazil, Latin America's largest economy, is projected to grow by 2.2% in 2025, ranking 151st globally with a GDP of $2.3 trillion. Meanwhile, India stands out among larger economies, with a projected 6.5% growth rate and a GDP of $4.27 trillion.



China, the world's second-largest economy, is expected to grow by 4.5%, reaching a GDP of $19.53 trillion. This growth rate, while lower than some emerging markets, remains significant given China's economic size.



African nations feature prominently in the top 50, with Uganda, Nigeria, Zambia, and Ethiopia all projected to grow by 6.5% or more. This trend highlights the continent's economic potential and increasing global importance.



Southeast Asian countries also show strong growth prospects. The Philippines and Vietnam are both expected to grow by 6.1%, while Indonesia projects a 5.1% increase.



These projections offer valuable insights for investors and policymakers alike. They underscore the shifting dynamics of global economic power and the opportunities present in emerging markets.



However, it's crucial to remember that economic growth alone doesn't guarantee prosperity or stability. As the world navigates post-pandemic recovery and geopolitical challenges, these growth projections serve as a roadmap for potential economic hotspots in 2025.



They highlight the resilience and potential of emerging economies while reminding us of the complex factors driving global economic trends.

Complete list of the 50 fastest-growing economies in 2025 (projected):







Senegal (9.3%),



Palau (8.5%),



Sudan (8.3%),



Uganda (7.5%),



Macao SAR (7.3%),



Nigeria (7.3%),



Bhutan (7.2%),



Mongolia (7.0%),



Zambia (6.6%),



India (6.5%),



Benin (6.5%),



Ethiopia (6.5%),



Rwanda (6.5%),



Ivory Coast (6.4%),



Philippines (6.1%),



Vietnam (6.1%),



Djibouti (6.0%),



Georgia (6.0%),



Tanzania (6.0%),



Zimbabwe (6.0%),



Burkina Faso (5.8%),



Cambodia (5.8%),



Gambia (5.8%), Liberia (5.8%),



Guinea (5.7%),



Uzbekistan (5.7%),



Togo (5.3%),



Botswana (5.2%),



Indonesia (5.1%),



United Arab Emirates (5.1%),



Argentina (5.0%),



Democratic Republic of Congo (5.0%),



Dominican Republic (5.0%),



Guinea-Bissau (5.0%),



Kenya (5.0%),



Kyrgyzstan (5.0%),



Armenia (4.9%),



Nepal (4.9%),



Equatorial Guinea (4.8%),



Cape Verde (4.7%),



Maldives (4.7%),



Saudi Arabia (4.6%),



Kazakhstan (4.6%),



Madagascar (4.6%),



China (4.5%),



Bangladesh (4.5%),



Sierra Leone (4.5%),



Tajikistan (4.5%),



Ghana (4.4%),

Malaysia (4.4%).

