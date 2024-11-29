Cabinet Allocates UAH 150M For Weapons, Equipment For Defense Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to allocate UAH

150

million collected from intellectual property fees to purchase weapons and equipment for the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the of Defense.

That is according to the Ministry of of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to allocate UAH

150

million, obtained by the state enterprise Ukrainian Intellectual Property Institute for activities related to the protection of intellectual property rights, for the purchase of weapons and equipment for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense," the statement reads.

This decision was approved during a government meeting on November 29, 2024.

It is noted that these funds were credited to the accounts of the state enterprise Ukrainian Intellectual Property Institute in previous years as part of its functions as the National Intellectual Property Authority. In September 2024, the Verkhovna Rada authorized the transfer of unused funds, taking into account the needs of the Defense Forces.

The allocated UAH

150

million must be transferred by December 1, 2024.

As previously reported, the 2025 state budget includes UAH

55.1

billion for modernizing the country's defense-industrial complex.