Russians Launch Over 20 Attacks On Nikopol District Using Drones, Artillery
Date
11/29/2024 3:08:25 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Throughout the day, Russian forces carried out more than 20 attacks on Nikopol district, targeting it with artillery and drones.
This was reported on Telegram by Serhii Lysak, Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.
"Over 20 strikes within one day - artillery and drones hit Nikopol, as well as the Myrivske, Pokrovske, and Marhanets communities," Lysak stated.
No casualties have been reported, though significant destruction of civilian infrastructure occurred, including damage to over 40 private houses, more than 20 outbuildings, a school gymnasium, a car wash, solar panels, greenhouses, gas pipelines, and power lines.
As reported by Ukrinform, on November 28, Russian forces hit Nikopol with Grad multiple rocket launchers.
