St. Bonaventure University Launches New Online Master Of Social Work Program

St. Bonaventure University is excited to announce the launch of its new online Master of Social Work (MSW) degree progra , empowering the next generation of social work professionals to positively impact New York communities and beyond.

The online MSW program is designed for individuals without a bachelor's in social work (BSW) degree or those whose BSW was earned more than five years ago. Applications for the online MSW are currently being accepted and students can enroll as soon as January 2025.

The online MSW program offers a path to a rewarding career as a clinical social worker, giving recent graduates and working professionals the opportunity to build their careers through an engaging, mission-centered curriculum that is fully online with hands-on learning experiences through practicum.

The program is aligned with St. Bonaventure's Franciscan values, placing a strong emphasis on human dignity, compassion, and service. By integrating these core principles, the MSW program aims to prepare students to make a difference as ethical and culturally responsive social workers who serve as community leaders promoting social, political, racial, economic and environmental justice.

The online MSW at St. Bonaventure University offers a clinically focused curriculum that blends theoretical knowledge with practical skills in areas essential to modern social work, preparing practitioners to serve individuals, families, communities, and society in diverse ways.

Program features include:

. Integrated Placement Support: Students receive dedicated support in securing practicum placement in local areas, allowing them to focus on building competence in social work settings and applying practice to course concepts.

. Focus on Diverse Client Needs: The curriculum is designed through a culturally responsive lens to address the complex needs of marginalized and underserved populations, emphasizing how trauma and oppression impact human development, communities, and broader systems.

. Faculty Expertise: Students will learn from expert faculty members with diverse backgrounds in social work practice, theory, and research, ensuring an education grounded in real-world experience.

. Fast Time to Completion: With the program building off prior bachelor's degrees, students can graduate with their MSW in as little as 31 months and continue their path to a rewarding career.

Relevant & Career-Focused: An MSW for the Heart & Mind

St. Bonaventure's online MSW program highlights relevance and a commitment to inclusivity and community service. "We're excited about our program's trauma-informed, social justice focus and how this will prepare graduates to be leaders in the diverse communities they serve," said Dr. Doyle Pruitt, Program Director.

Graduates will be equipped to pursue meaningful careers across settings like healthcare, schools, mental health agencies, government and community organizations. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for social workers is expected to grow faster than average compared to U.S. occupations-underscoring the need for skilled professionals.

St. Bonaventure's online MSW program addresses this demand by preparing students to excel in roles such as licensed clinical social workers, mental health therapists, agency executive directors, and more, equipping them to make compassionate, impactful contributions in a variety of community contexts.

Prospective students aiming to advance their careers in social work can now apply to join the January 2025 cohort. To learn more and download a program guide, visit St. Bonaventure University's online MSW program page.

About the University:

The nation's first Franciscan university, St. Bonaventure University is a community committed to transforming the lives of our students inside and outside the classroom, inspiring in them a lifelong commitment to service and citizenship. Out of 167 regional universities in the North, St. Bonaventure was ranked #6 for value and #14 for innovation by U.S. News and World Report (2024).

