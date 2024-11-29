EQS-News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Key word(s): Personnel

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG expands its Executive Board - Lars Lieberwirth appointed as a member of the Executive Board

29.11.2024 / 17:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Press Release

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG expands its Executive Board

- Lars Lieberwirth appointed as a member of the Executive Board

Kahl am Main, November 29, 2024 - At its last meeting, the Supervisory Board of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG appointed Mr. Lars Lieberwirth (48) as a member of the Executive Board of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG effective from December 1, 2024.

Lars Lieberwirth studied precision engineering in Germany. He has held various management positions in China, Singapore, and Germany.

Through his diverse activities, Lars Lieberwirth has gained extensive knowledge and experience in mechanical and electronic product development, materials and surface technology, plant, and mechanical engineering, as well as plastics and tooling technology.

Dr.-Ing. Stefan Rinck:“We look forward to working with Mr. Lieberwirth. His international business experience, analytical skills, and conceptual thinking will make Mr. Lieberwirth valuable to our work on major international projects.”

Lars Lieberwirth will be appointed as a regular member of the Executive Board of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG for a period of three years, effective from December 1, 2024, and will be responsible for Operations, Production and Service.

Thin-Film Coating and Surface Treatment

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops and assembles innovative machines and systems for efficient thin-film coating and surface treatment processes, which are used worldwide in Photovoltaics, Semiconductor, Medical Technology, Packaging, Glass & Automotive as well as Battery & Hydrogen markets.

The company's core competencies include various processes of coating technology (PVD sputtering, PECVD, evaporation), surface treatment as well as wet-chemical and thermal production processes. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES sees sustainability as an opportunity to position itself with innovative products. In the focus are environmental awareness, efficient use of resources and avoidance of unnecessary CO2 pollution. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES attaches great importance to responsible and sustainable corporate governance.

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,

D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5

Contact:

Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Tel.: + 49 (0) 160 9609 0279

Bernhard Krause, Unternehmenssprecher, Tel.: +49 (0) 172 833 2224





29.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at



Language: English Company: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG Hanauer Landstrasse 103 63796 Kahl am Main Germany Phone: +49 (0)1709202924 Fax: +49 (0)6188 440-110 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A1681X5, DE000A2AA5H5 WKN: A1681X, A2AA5H Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2041585