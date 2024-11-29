Kingdom's Ambassador To Luxembourg Presents Credentials
Date
11/29/2024 2:04:26 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Luxembourg, Nov. 29 (Petra)-- Yousef Batayneh, yesterday, presented his credentials to crown prince
Guillaume of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, as Jordan's non-resident ambassador at the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.
At the ceremony, Batayneh conveyed greetings from his majesty
King Abdullah to to Luxembourg's Grand Duke , its Crown Prince and the people of Luxembourg.
Prince Guillaume, in turn, asked Ambassador Batayneh to greet and thank His Majesty King Abdullah II, highlighting His Majesty's prudent policy and expressing his nation's eagerness and interest in deepening and expanding bilateral ties with Jordan. He also wished the Kingdom and the Jordanian people continued progress and prosperity.
MENAFN29112024000117011021ID1108939870
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.