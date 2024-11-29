Kingdom's Ambassador To Luxembourg Presents Credentials

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Luxembourg, Nov. 29 (Petra)-- Yousef Batayneh, yesterday, presented his credentials to Guillaume of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, as Jordan's non-resident ambassador at the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.At the ceremony, Batayneh conveyed greetings from King Abdullah to to Luxembourg's Grand Duke , its Crown Prince and the people of Luxembourg.Prince Guillaume, in turn, asked Ambassador Batayneh to greet and thank His Majesty King Abdullah II, highlighting His Majesty's prudent policy and expressing his nation's eagerness and interest in deepening and expanding bilateral ties with Jordan. He also wished the Kingdom and the Jordanian people continued progress and prosperity.