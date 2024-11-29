GOWIN Semiconductor Introduces Educational EDA Version V1.9.10.03 With Mac OS Support

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif. and GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOWIN Corporation, the world's fastest-growing FPGA company, is thrilled to announce the release of GOWIN Educational EDA Version V1.9.10.03 , a significant update to its license-free software platform. Designed for students, educators, and hobbyists, the educational version allows users to dive into FPGA without the need for a licensing process.

In a groundbreaking first, this new version extends support to Mac OS , alongside Windows and Linux, making FPGA development accessible across all major operating systems.

"A lot of university students and hobbyists are starting their college journey using a Mac, and I think we will see more CS students graduating and using Mac OS in the real world," said Jason Zhu, CEO of GOWIN Semiconductor. "We want GOWIN to be accessible for everyone, and we're excited to extend Mac OS support to our full EDA in the near future."

GOWIN Educational EDA is tailored to remove barriers for entry-level users, offering reduced features in a lightweight, user-friendly environment. With Mac OS compatibility, GOWIN continues its mission to provide cutting-edge FPGA solutions that align with modern user needs.

For more information and to download the educational EDA, visit .

About GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation

Founded in 2014, Gowin Semiconductor Corp., headquartered with major R&D in China, has the vision to accelerate customer innovation worldwide with our programmable solutions. We focus on optimizing our products and removing barriers for customers using programmable logic devices. Our commitment to technology and quality enables customers to reduce the total cost of ownership from using FPGA on their production boards. Our offerings include a broad portfolio of programmable logic devices, design software, intellectual property (IP) cores, reference designs, and development kits. We strive to serve customers in the consumer, industrial, communication, medical, and automotive markets worldwide.

Copyright 2024 GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. GOWIN, LittleBee®, GW1N/NR/NS/1NSR/1NZ®, Arora®, Arora V®, GW2A/AR®, GOWIN EDA and other designated brands included herein are trademarks of GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. in China and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information, please email ...

Media Contact:

Andrew Dudaronek

...