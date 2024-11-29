Plaza Auto Mall Delivers Thanksgiving Joy With Community Turkey Giveaway

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plaza Auto Mall once again brought warmth and gratitude to the Brooklyn community through its highly anticipated annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway. In partnership with Council Member Farah Louis, Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte-Hermelyn, the Mayor's Office of Community Affairs, and with support from the NYPD Community Affairs Team and the 69th and 70th Precincts, Plaza Auto Mall distributed over 600 turkeys to local families, ensuring they could celebrate Thanksgiving with dignity and joy.

Season of Giving

Loading up Community Organizations with Turkeys

Coming Together in the Spirit of Giving

The event, a cherished tradition, transformed Plaza Auto Mall into a hub of generosity

and community spirit. Families from across Brooklyn were greeted with friendly smiles and helping hands as Plaza Auto Mall's staff, local leaders, and volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure every family left with the centerpiece of their Thanksgiving table.

"This event reflects the spirit of Brooklyn-coming together to support our community," said Adam Rosatti, General Manager of Plaza Auto Mall. "We're thankful to our partners for helping us make a difference each year."

This year's outreach didn't stop at the dealership. After the official giveaway, Plaza Auto Mall's team personally delivered additional turkeys to families in nearby neighborhoods, going above and beyond to meet the needs of the community.

600+ turkeys

distributed during the event.

Additional door-to-door deliveries reaching even more families in need. Partnership with elected officials, community leaders, and law enforcement, amplifying the event's impact.

Plaza Auto Mall's turkey giveaway is a cornerstone of its broader mission to uplift Brooklyn through consistent community outreach. Whether it's back-to-school backpack drives or neighborhood improvement projects, the dealership's dedication to building a stronger, more connected Brooklyn shines through year-round.

Plaza Auto Mall has served Brooklyn since 1975, offering exceptional automotive services and prioritizing community engagement. As a trusted local partner, Plaza Auto Mall is dedicated to driving positive change and creating meaningful connections through events like the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway.

