Dubai Airports Honours The UAE's Founding Fathers For The 53Rd Eid Al Etihad

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 29 November 2024: Dubai Airports, operator of Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC), marked the UAE's 53rd Eid Al Etihad with celebrations honouring the nation's Founding Fathers, Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. Guided by the national theme 'Zayed and Rashid', an initiative by Brand Dubai, this year's events paid tribute to the visionary leaders whose enduring legacy continues to inspire progress.

DXB guests experienced the essence of Eid Al Etihad through the performances of traditional Al Ayala and Al Harbia bands. Modhesh and Dana, beloved symbols of Dubai's dynamic spirit brought joyful moments for families and children during their travels. Arriving guests are welcomed with a unique commemorative stamp in their passports-a symbolic keepsake to honour the occasion and their journey through the world's busiest international airport.

His Excellency Jamal Al Hai, Deputy CEO of Dubai Airports, said:“This year's Eid Al Etihad programme honours the visionary leadership of Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid, whose legacy continues to guide the UAE's ambition. Dubai Airports is privileged to connect the world to the UAE's cultural essence, where traditions inspire innovation, and heritage bridges the past and the future.”

The commemoration extended to Dubai Airports' employees and stakeholders, offering an opportunity to connect with the UAE's cultural heritage. In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group, the airport community participated in a series of interactive activities as a live national band created a festive atmosphere and traditional Emirati food offered a true taste of local culture. Highlights included a hands-on pearl-harvesting activity, henna art, cultural quizzes, and craft-making sessions curated in collaboration with the Dubai Airports Youth Council and the Irthi Council, providing a creative and meaningful exploration of the nation's rich history.

Aligned with Dubai's vision of inclusivity, the celebrations featured a local coffee pop-up managed by people of determination, sharing an important aspect of Arabian hospitality. Additionally, an exclusive retail showcase highlighted the entrepreneurial spirit of young Emiratis and provided a platform for innovation and creativity that mirrors the UAE's forward-thinking vision.