Introducing Cheryl Spencer's New Website: Get To Know This Garden Writer And Educator

Colorado Springs, CO – November 21, 2024 – Cheryl Spencer, a writer, certified gardener, and host of the Garden Smart podcast, is excited to announce the launch of her new personal website. This site provides a focused look at her expertise, insights, and creative projects, helping visitors learn more about her work in sustainable gardening and education.

Cheryl has dedicated years to exploring sustainable gardening techniques, sharing her knowledge through her Simply Smart Gardening website, and connecting with audiences through her podcast. Her new website offers a personal dimension, allowing followers to connect more closely with her creative journey.

“Creating this site was a way for me to gather my key projects and interests in one place,” Cheryl says.“It's a place where people can get to know my story, follow my work, and see the heart behind what I do.”

The website features:



About Cheryl – A glimpse into Cheryl's professional background, achievements, and ongoing passion for sustainable gardening.

Writing and Projects – A showcase of Cheryl's articles and her dedication to helping others garden in ways that are both efficient and beautiful. Podcast Insights – Highlights from her new gardening podcast , where Cheryl shares practical advice and helpful gardening tips.

The website gives followers a direct line to her latest work and her journey in the gardening and writing world.

Cheryl's Upcoming Book: Garden Goal Getter

In addition to her website launch, Cheryl is preparing to release her new gardening book , Garden Goal Getter, on April 30, 2025. This hands-on guide empowers readers to set clear gardening goals, overcome challenges, and create gorgeous gardens one step at a time. Whether you're a busy gardener or just starting out, Garden Goal Getter offers accessible strategies to help you achieve a garden you'll love-one goal at a time.

About Cheryl Spencer

Cheryl Spencer is a writer, certified gardener, and the founder of Simply Smart Gardening. A graduate of The University of Colorado with a magna cum laude distinction, Cheryl combines her passion for gardening with her dedication to research and education. She also provides gardening tips for beginners to help gardeners cultivate success with practical, time-saving strategies.

About Cheryl Spencer

Cheryl Spencer is a writer, a Certified Gardener, and founder of Simply Smart Gardening. She believes you can grow your dream garden and have time to enjoy it!

