Plastic Tears Have Been Digging The Vaults And Digging What They've Found!

A lot of these songs were ditched, not because of their quality but to give way to new songs. Some of these songs have now been dug up from their early graves. We felt it would be a pity if these songs were totally forgotten, never to be heard by anyone -other than the true Plastic Tears believers, who have been with us since the beginning, seen the early gigs, and bought the demo tapes. It also felt like a good way to introduce our new members. So we have one new EP coming out, two new members, three old songs remade, and the fourth being a new song.

Motorhome and St. Babylon were originally released on a four-track demo engineered by Hiili Hiilesmaa (HIM, Moonspell, Apocalyptica, etc.) and released in 1998. Motorhome was always a favorite song of ours, but it seems it took us a couple of years, well decades, to make it sound the way it should.

St. Babylon is a moody song that didn't change that much, but it's matured as have we. And the lyrics written almost 30 years ago still seem relevant.

Bad Ballerina is a new song that has never been recorded before. But the riff and parts have rolled around for years. Sometimes it takes a while to find all the parts and put them in the right place. This song has swagger and nonchalance written all over it!

Subway isn't originally a Plastic Tears song. It was written by Miqu for a band called Indian Giver, that he had while Plastic Tears were on hiatus at the beginning of the millennium. The original version was very raw and punky, like an unpolished diamond. The new version has found the blues and soul of the song, while still leaving the rough garage edges. We're really happy with the new version!

The EP is called Old Treasures And Lost Pleasures.

As there are still lots of old gems lying around, there might be more old treasures to be uncovered in the future. The new members joining Miqu, Eco and Kupe are experienced rockers Junza (Fishfaces, Eduardo Martinez band, Spiha, etc.) on guitar and Samer Elnahhal (Lordi, Down South Junkies) on bass. The 'Old Treasures And Lost Pleasures' EP will be released on November 29th.

