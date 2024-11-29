9 Indians Killed, 25 Injured As Passenger Bus Overturns In Maharashtra
11/29/2024
NEW DELHI, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- At least nine passengers were killed and 25 others were injured after a passenger bus overturned in Gondia district of Maharashtra, Indian Police said on Friday.
The Press Trust of India said quoting a senior police official that a passenger bus under Maharashtra State Road transport Corporation overturned in Gondia district on afternoon killing nine people and injuring 25 others.
The doomed bus carrying 36 passengers was heading to Gondia district from Bhandara when it flipped over at Davva village while trying to overtake another vehicle. The injured have been taken into a nearby hospital, the official added. (end)
