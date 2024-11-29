9 Indians Killed, 25 Injured As Passenger Bus Overturns In Maharashtra

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- At least nine were killed and 25 others were after a passenger bus overturned in Gondia district of Maharashtra, Indian said on Friday.

The Press Trust of India said quoting a senior police official that a passenger bus under Maharashtra State Road Corporation overturned in Gondia district on afternoon killing nine people and injuring 25 others.

The doomed bus carrying 36 passengers was heading to Gondia district from Bhandara when it flipped over at Davva village while trying to overtake another vehicle. The injured have been taken into a nearby hospital, the official added. (end)

atk













MENAFN29112024000071011013ID1108939245