(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Farman Aydin | AzerNEWS

Tensions have been high on the streets of Tbilisi since the parliamentary in Georgia. Protests against the ruling Georgian Dream party reached their peak yesterday. A group of protesters clashed with the and turned the demonstration into a real confrontation. Currently, civil strife is prevailing in the country as a result of the influence of some Western forces, and it is reported that this will continue in a more serious form.

Parliamentary elections in Georgia were held on October 26, following amendments to the country's constitution adopted in 2017. Those amendments shifted the electoral system towards a fully proportional representation with a 5% electoral threshold.

Thus, based on preliminary results published by the Central Election Commission of Georgia, Georgian Dream declared victory in the election with more than 53% of the vote, while the four major opposition coalitions-which agreed not to cooperate with Georgian Dream in the parliament through their Georgian Charter-received 37.79% in total.

According to the information shared by the CEC, Georgian Dream posted the highest results in rural areas, particularly in the Samtskhe-Javakheti, Kvemo Kartli, Svaneti, Racha-Lechkhumi, Guria, and Adjara regions, but lost the capital Tbilisi and also Rustavi to the opposition, while only closely winning other major cities.

However, the four major opposition coalitions and pro-Western and half-French citizen President Salome Zourabichvili claimed that the elections were fraud and they didn't accept its legitimacy.

Recall that on November 28, the European Parliament adopted a resolution condemning the October 26 parliamentary elections in Georgia, an EU candidate country, for being neither free nor fair, representing yet another manifestation of the continued democratic backsliding of the country“for which the ruling Georgian Dream party is fully responsible”.

After this, Western institutions gave impetus to the escalation of tension in Georgia under the guise of protests.

Many Georgian citizens who are concerned about the situation note that the country is facing danger in such a situation. A Georgian citizen who did not want to be named said in a statement to Azernews that Western institutions do not leave Georgia alone. It is precisely Western forces that play a role in the emergence of the conflict.

“The West is more behind the current situation in Georgia today. The protests that have been going on for days are specially organized and a group of people are being used as a tool,” he said.

The course of political processes in Georgia after the parliamentary elections, especially the activities of the Western-controlled opposition aimed at unreasonably cancelling the election results and holding new elections, clearly show that the West has planned and is trying to implement a colourful revolution scenario in Georgia. The main goal of the revolution is to overthrow the current government and form a Western-oriented, Western-controlled ruling team in Georgia.

It is also clear from the citizens' anger that the artificial protest scene created in the country was prepared based on a special scenario.

The scenario that the West wants to implement in Georgia involves the recurrence in its own form of the colour revolutions that took place in the post-Soviet space in 2004, including in Ukraine and Georgia, as well as the revolution that took place in Ukraine in 2014.

Organizations such as USAID and others are actively participating in the implementation of these plans.

The already widespread information also confirms that the West is implementing the scenario of the disintegration of Ukraine. For many years, the promises made to the Ukrainian people by Western forces have not been fulfilled, and the country has literally faced a catastrophic situation in terms of both economic and human resources.

The West is generally trying to implement its plan to create hot spots in the post-Soviet space through hybrid wars at the cost of the destinies of individual countries and the lives and blood of millions of people. The same scenario is expected to be repeated in Serbia, where parliamentary elections will be held in the coming period.

It is clear that the political parties, media, NGOs, diplomats, etc., currently under the control of the West, are taking the line of destabilizing Georgia. The indefinite protests that these forces are striving for are a method that was tested in 2004.

The adoption of the law“On Transparency of Foreign Influence” by the Georgian authorities, the introduction of normative legal acts restricting the activities of sexual minorities, as well as the decision of the Georgian government not to put the country's membership in the European Union on the agenda until the end of 2028, demonstrate that the Georgian authorities see this threat and are implementing countermeasures.

However, the Georgian people are now understanding what the true intentions of the West and its supporters are and are seriously resisting it. Georgians understand very well that the only way to insure themselves against the devastating consequences of foreign influence is through regional unity, especially by further strengthening relations with Azerbaijan. As long as the Azerbaijani and Georgian people are united and moving towards the same goal, attempts to turn the region into a place of instability will not yield any results.

Armenia still does not understand this reality, and Armenia, armed with the support of the West, continues to move towards its own disaster. The violation of the West's scenario in Georgia has shaken the hopes of the Armenian authorities. Armenians thought that the West's plan regarding Ukraine would also come true, and the Armenian authorities were building their plans based on this reality. However, the processes observed on the Russian-Ukrainian front in recent times show that this dream of the Armenians has also been dashed.

Now the only hope for Armenians is in people like Polish President Andrzej Duda. However, Duda is also a figure who is not taken seriously in international politics, and the next elections to be held in a while will put an end to his activities at the political summit.