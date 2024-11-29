Civil Strife In Georgia: Western Influence Fuels Post-Election Unrest

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Farman Aydin | AzerNEWS
Tensions have been high on the streets of Tbilisi since the
parliamentary elections in Georgia. Protests against the ruling
Georgian Dream party reached their peak yesterday. A group of
protesters clashed with the Police and turned the demonstration
into a real confrontation. Currently, civil strife is prevailing in
the country as a result of the influence of some Western forces,
and it is reported that this will continue in a more serious
form.
Parliamentary elections in Georgia were held on October 26,
following amendments to the country's constitution adopted in 2017.
Those amendments shifted the electoral system towards a fully
proportional representation with a 5% electoral threshold.
Thus, based on preliminary results published by the Central
Election Commission of Georgia, Georgian Dream declared victory in
the election with more than 53% of the vote, while the four major
opposition coalitions-which agreed not to cooperate with Georgian
Dream in the parliament through their Georgian Charter-received
37.79% in total.
According to the information shared by the CEC, Georgian Dream
posted the highest results in rural areas, particularly in the
Samtskhe-Javakheti, Kvemo Kartli, Svaneti, Racha-Lechkhumi, Guria,
and Adjara regions, but lost the capital Tbilisi and also Rustavi
to the opposition, while only closely winning other major
cities.
However, the four major opposition coalitions and pro-Western
and half-French citizen President Salome Zourabichvili claimed that
the elections were fraud and they didn't accept its legitimacy.
Recall that on November 28, the European Parliament adopted a
resolution condemning the October 26 parliamentary elections in
Georgia, an EU candidate country, for being neither free nor fair,
representing yet another manifestation of the continued democratic
backsliding of the country“for which the ruling Georgian Dream
party is fully responsible”.
After this, Western institutions gave impetus to the escalation
of tension in Georgia under the guise of protests.
Many Georgian citizens who are concerned about the situation
note that the country is facing danger in such a situation. A
Georgian citizen who did not want to be named said in a statement
to Azernews that Western institutions do not leave Georgia alone.
It is precisely Western forces that play a role in the emergence of
the conflict.
“The West is more behind the current situation in Georgia today.
The protests that have been going on for days are specially
organized and a group of people are being used as a tool,” he
said.
The course of political processes in Georgia after the
parliamentary elections, especially the activities of the
Western-controlled opposition aimed at unreasonably cancelling the
election results and holding new elections, clearly show that the
West has planned and is trying to implement a colourful revolution
scenario in Georgia. The main goal of the revolution is to
overthrow the current government and form a Western-oriented,
Western-controlled ruling team in Georgia.
It is also clear from the citizens' anger that the artificial
protest scene created in the country was prepared based on a
special scenario.
The scenario that the West wants to implement in Georgia
involves the recurrence in its own form of the colour revolutions
that took place in the post-Soviet space in 2004, including in
Ukraine and Georgia, as well as the revolution that took place in
Ukraine in 2014.
Organizations such as USAID and others are actively
participating in the implementation of these plans.
The already widespread information also confirms that the West
is implementing the scenario of the disintegration of Ukraine. For
many years, the promises made to the Ukrainian people by Western
forces have not been fulfilled, and the country has literally faced
a catastrophic situation in terms of both economic and human
resources.
The West is generally trying to implement its plan to create hot
spots in the post-Soviet space through hybrid wars at the cost of
the destinies of individual countries and the lives and blood of
millions of people. The same scenario is expected to be repeated in
Serbia, where parliamentary elections will be held in the coming
period.
It is clear that the political parties, media, NGOs, diplomats,
etc., currently under the control of the West, are taking the line
of destabilizing Georgia. The indefinite protests that these forces
are striving for are a method that was tested in 2004.
The adoption of the law“On Transparency of Foreign Influence”
by the Georgian authorities, the introduction of normative legal
acts restricting the activities of sexual minorities, as well as
the decision of the Georgian government not to put the country's
membership in the European Union on the agenda until the end of
2028, demonstrate that the Georgian authorities see this threat and
are implementing countermeasures.
However, the Georgian people are now understanding what the true
intentions of the West and its supporters are and are seriously
resisting it. Georgians understand very well that the only way to
insure themselves against the devastating consequences of foreign
influence is through regional unity, especially by further
strengthening relations with Azerbaijan. As long as the Azerbaijani
and Georgian people are united and moving towards the same goal,
attempts to turn the region into a place of instability will not
yield any results.
Armenia still does not understand this reality, and Armenia,
armed with the support of the West, continues to move towards its
own disaster. The violation of the West's scenario in Georgia has
shaken the hopes of the Armenian authorities. Armenians thought
that the West's plan regarding Ukraine would also come true, and
the Armenian authorities were building their plans based on this
reality. However, the processes observed on the Russian-Ukrainian
front in recent times show that this dream of the Armenians has
also been dashed.
Now the only hope for Armenians is in people like Polish
President Andrzej Duda. However, Duda is also a figure who is not
taken seriously in international politics, and the next elections
to be held in a while will put an end to his activities at the
political summit.
