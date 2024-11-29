Public Sector Banks To Use Digital Credit Assessment Model For MSME Lending

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 29 (KNN) State-run banks are preparing to offer loans to micro and small enterprises by introducing a credit assessment model that moves beyond traditional evaluation methods.

The new approach will enable loans up to Rs 25 lakh, leveraging digital transactions and alternative financial indicators to determine creditworthiness.

Instead of relying solely on conventional parameters like tax returns and physical collateral, the innovative model will consider a comprehensive range of financial signals.

These include digital transaction histories, employee salary payments, electricity bills, municipal tax records, and employee provident fund contributions, providing a more holistic view of a business's financial health.

Banking officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed that the scheme is expected to launch by the first week of December.

A collaborative committee comprising representatives from State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and Canara Bank is actively developing a standardised application process to facilitate swift implementation of the new credit assessment framework.

The model, initially proposed in the July budget, will offer both working capital and long-term loans to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Banking executives anticipate a phased rollout, with a full-fledged GST-based lending platform expected by December end and higher-value loan offerings projected to be available by March 2025.

Currently, loan applications typically require income-tax returns spanning one to three years, along with six months of bank statements and 12 months of sales details for non-GST registered businesses.

The new approach represents a significant departure from these stringent requirements, potentially democratising access to credit for smaller businesses.

This innovative lending model signals a progressive shift in the banking sector's approach to evaluating business creditworthiness, emphasising digital transaction histories and real-time financial indicators over traditional documentation.

(KNN Bureau)