YOVOY: A SCALABLE SAME DAY DELIVERY SOFTWARE SOLUTION THAT GIVES GROWING BUSINESSES A FLEXIBLE, FIT-FOR-PURPOSE VIRTUAL DELIVERY FLEET

Black Friday is the perfect day to announce that YOVOY, a brand new same day delivery software solution will launch in Spring 2025. It will give UK businesses effortless, flexible and on-demand access to dedicated same day courier services for any type of parcel from traditional boxes to awkwardly shaped and bulky packages – effectively creating their own virtual delivery fleet for faster and easier logistics and distribution.

The YOVOY will let sender businesses connect with a of available and validated commercial drivers who are actively seeking routes and who have the right vehicle to handle their specific needs.

It will operate through a mobile app for drivers and a web app for senders, enabling senders to post and award jobs directly to delivery drivers at the best possible market price. YOVOY will allow for total cost transparency and predictability; senders will control the cost of their own distribution either by setting a job price or allowing drivers to bid, while YOVOY simply levies a flat 10% handling fee from senders on the final agreed price.

The YOVOY mobile app will offer full-time, part-time and gig economy drivers with suitable vehicles and licenses access to a flow of these same day delivery opportunities. It will allow them to build a solid revenue stream from driving, with prompt payments. Drivers pay only a low-cost £10.99 monthly membership fee, around 10% of the cost of an average tank of fuel for a transit van, plus a 5% handling fee on the final price of each job.

Co-Founder of YOVOY, Michael McCullen stated:“growing businesses and those with less than standard offerings have been pretty badly served by traditional carriers and couriers until now – simply because they don't fit the mould of shipping out profitably predictable volumes of similar and standard-shaped boxes or pallets of products, or don't have deep enough pockets. YOVOY will be a fresh solution to the problem of ensuring that every same day parcel gets to every customer safely, every time – no matter what it is, how often it is shipped or in what volume. YOVOY is a dependable, always-on virtual delivery fleet that can add value to a business and support their customer reputation.”

Stopping the stress

Delivering goods to customers in the modern world should be simple! Instead, many growing businesses find that it presents serious stress. Millions of businesses who need to ship products to customers have no distribution fleet of their own. Traditional carrier, courier and parcel delivery solutions are often unsuitable for their needs due to unpredictable charges, hidden costs or minimum contract volumes. Many providers are unwilling or unable to handle non-standard and awkwardly shaped parcels that won't stack neatly in a van with other parcels. Many senders have also experienced same day delivery services with poor handling practices which result in too-frequent damage or mis-delivery.

Despite a glut of delivery routes and existing courier matching platforms, delivery drivers often struggle to earn reliable income. Current platforms are intensely competitive, slow paying and economically inefficient in that jobs are sometimes not worth the fuel they burn, and result in empty return trips. Providers rarely acknowledge this or provide strong support to drivers.

Black Friday and the approach of the Christmas delivery season brings these challenges into stark relief.

Whether selling to consumers or business customers, at this busiest time of the sales year senders face capacity issues, pickup and delivery delays, and opportunistic route pricing. They know they are trusting precious parcels to individual drivers often tasked with delivering mounds of packages under extreme time and economic pressure – a recipe for careless doorstep drops which anger customers and directly impact their reputation.

Dedicated deliveries

YOVOY will help ambitious makers, manufacturers, retailers and sellers to deliver reliably using affordable dedicated same day services. Dedicated services mean either that a vehicle is used exclusively to transport a sender's parcel or parcels, or that a limited number of parcels are collected from the same pick-up vicinity for delivery to the same drop-off location.

With no need to stack and slot many parcels from different shippers into a single vehicle, drivers can accommodate a wide range of types of parcel – so even bulky, awkward and fragile shipments can be carried with ease. YOVOY will request clear dimensional specifications from every sender for every job they post, along with any extra notes or information.

Business benefits include:

With a simple job posting process, built-in job pricing support and choice of Fixed Price or Open Bid job types, YOVOY will be an easy and flexible way for businesses to manage same day deliveries. They can maintain clear visibility of jobs in progress or planned via a powerful business dashboard which will offer business and job-specific insights. YOVOY will give them scaleable distribution logistics at optimal market rates on a PAYG basis, and they will be able to communicate directly and securely with drivers on any job in progress.

Driver benefits include:

YOVOY will be an effective and efficient way for drivers to find, apply for and gain profitable work. They can search, sort and filter available jobs that meet their personal criteria, choose to receive automatic job notifications on their mobile device, and review comprehensive and precise Job Details. Getting prompt payment within 7 days of Proof of Delivery will release drivers from the common need to fund their fuel and vehicle costs long in advance of receiving payment for deliveries, thus easing cashflow issues. While their personal business dashboard will help them set and monitor their financial goals and driving activities.

YOVOY will launch in Spring 2025. At launch it will offer senders a 20% discount on handling fees for each job booked for three months after their sign-up. It will offer drivers who register the chance to subscribe for free for the first 3 months.

The company is keen to hear from both sender businesses and potential drivers to register their interest. It is actively seeking sending businesses who wish to explore how YOVOY could help them build their business, expand their delivery reach, or start offering same day delivery services for customers.

Interested drivers and senders can register for updates

YOVOY... Now loading

About YOVOY

YOVOY Limited is an independent tech business based in the Midlands, UK. The company was founded by logistics industry entrepreneur Isabella Wayte and software business heavyweight Michael McCullen.

More information can be found