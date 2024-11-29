Australia Passes Bill Banning Social Media For Children Under 16

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Australian House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday that bans children under 16 from using social media. Before this, companies like Meta and had asked for a delay in the approval of the law.

The bill, introduced by the Australian government, was approved with 102 votes in favor and 13 against.

The bill is expected to be voted on later today in the Australian Senate.

Prime Anthony Albanese argued that social usage harms the physical and mental of children.

The Prime Minister also aims to secure the support of Australian families in the upcoming elections by passing this law.

Some groups in Australia, including the Human Rights Commission, are concerned that banning social media could infringe on children's right to freedom of expression.

However, a survey revealed that 77% of Australians support the new law.

The new law will require social media platforms to take significant steps to verify users' ages. Failure to comply could result in fines of up to $32 million.

Australia plans to test age verification methods on social media, which may include biometric checks and the evaluation of personal identity documents.

The bill makes no exceptions, such as parental consent or pre-existing accounts, for children under 16 to access social media.

While the law aims to protect children from the potential harms of social media, it raises important questions about balancing child protection with freedom of expression. The challenge will be ensuring that the measures taken do not infringe on basic rights while promoting safety.

As the bill progresses to the Senate, the final version of the law will likely be shaped by ongoing debates and potential amendments. The government's success in enacting the law will depend on striking a balance between regulation and the needs of both children and tech companies.

