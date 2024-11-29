FBCG Announces New Leadership: Sheikha Hind Bahwan Appointed Chairman, Hassan Jameel Named Vice Chairman

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Family Business Council Gulf (FBCG), a non-profit organisation dedicated to the continuity and success of family businesses in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, is pleased to announce its leadership transition. Sheikha Hind Bahwan has been appointed as Chairman, with Mr Hassan Jameel assuming the role of Vice Chairman.

This leadership transition reflects FBCG's mission to lead by example, demonstrating how family businesses can navigate succession while remaining rooted in values of collaboration, resilience, and service to the community.

“Family businesses are the lifeblood of our region, sustaining not only economies but the communities they touch,” said Sheikha Hind Bahwan.“It is an honour to take on this responsibility, and I am committed to working with our members to ensure their success and sustainability across generations.”





Continuing a Legacy of Service:

Family businesses are a vital pillar of the GCC's economy, accounting for 90% of the private sector, contributing 60% of the region's GDP, and employing over 80% of its workforce. However, many face challenges during generational transitions, with research showing only 33% of family businesses in the region have a robust, documented, and communicated succession plan, compared to 55% globally.

Outgoing Chairman Omar K. Alghanim expressed his gratitude for his tenure, remarking:“In founding FBCG, His Excellency Abdulaziz Al Ghurair led us on a mission to ensure the continuity and prosperity of family businesses across the Gulf region. Serving as Chairman for the past six years has been an honor-and a deeply rewarding one-as I worked to fulfill that promise. During our tenure, together with Omar Al Futtaim and the leadership team, we were also building a bridge to the future. Sheikha Hind Bahwan and Hassan Jameel are both exemplars of our broader mission and will deliver world-class leadership for a new era of family businesses in the region. This transition embodies the principles of planning and foresight that we believe in and champion at FBCG.”

During their leadership, FBCG guided its members through significant milestones. The community's work during the COVID-19 pandemic provided tailored support to help family businesses weather unprecedented challenges, ensuring resilience and recovery. Advocacy for policy reforms streamlined generational transitions, securing the continuity of family legacies, while expanded membership networks fostered inclusivity and shared learning across industries and regions.

New Leadership for a New Era:

Sheikha Hind Bahwan's deep connection to the family business ecosystem and her experience as a leader in the technology and business sectors position her uniquely to guide FBCG into the future.

Mr Hassan Jameel, known for his commitment to innovation and sustainability, complements this vision. His roles in Abdul Latif Jameel and Community Jameel reflect his dedication to addressing global challenges while staying grounded in the region's heritage.

“Family businesses are not just about preserving the past; they are about building a stronger future,” said Mr Hassan Jameel.“Together with Sheikha Hind Bahwan, the FBCG Board and our members, I look forward to ensuring that FBCG continues to support a focus on innovation and inclusivity, to collectively drive the long-term prosperity of our region.”

A Collaborative Vision for the Future:

The incoming leadership was announced at FBCG's 11th Annual Summit in the dynamic city of Doha, Qatar and co-hosted by the Alfardan Group. This year's theme,“Envision, Embrace & Empower,” underscored the importance of visionary leadership, adaptability, and the empowerment of future generations in navigating the rapidly changing global landscape.

Under its new leadership, FBCG remains committed to addressing critical continuity issues for family businesses in the GCC through networking, educational initiatives, and knowledge sharing. Furthermore, FBCG collaborates with leaders and stakeholders to identify and address sustainability challenges, propelling family businesses in the GCC towards a thriving future.

About the Family Business Council Gulf (FBCG):

The Family Business Council – Gulf (FBCG) is a private not-for-profit organisation aiming to

strengthen family business governance and ensure their continuity over generations. The Council seeks to identify and address issues unique to the GCC region through research, education, capacity development and networking among peers. FBCG is a member of a worldwide organisation – the Family Business Network International (FBN) – the largest global network“by families, for families together across generation” representing 5,000 business families and 20,000 individuals worldwide.