Jharkhand News: Birsa Munda's Great Grandson Mangal Munda Passes Away

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Jharkhand news : Birsa Munda's great grandson, Mangal Munda who was in a road accident, passed away at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, on Friday.

Munda sustained severe head injuries after he fell from the roof of a passenger vehicle in Jharkhand's Khunti district on November 25, reported PTI.

How did Mangal Munda get injured

Following the road accident, Mangal Munda suffered a serious brain injury, which resulted in blood clots on both sides of his brain, said doctors. Mangal Munda underwent surgery on Tuesday, which was performed by HoD of the Neurosurgery Department of RIMS, Dr Anand Prakash and his team.

Jharkhand's newly appointed chief minister Hemant Soren , and his wife and Kalpana Soren had visited RIMS on Wednesday to enquire about Mangal Munda's health condition, reported PTI.

Who is Birsa Munda

Mangal Munda, is a descendant of Birsa Munda, the renowned tribal leader. He challenged British rule and is credited with mobilising tribals against the empire.



Jharkhand was formed on November 15, the birth anniversary of this tribal icon, who is also revered as 'Dharti Aaba' (Father of Earth).

