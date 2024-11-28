Petitions For Publicity, Even PM Modi Revers The Sufi Saint, Says Ajmer Sharif Dargah Caretakers Amid Hindu Temple Claim

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The caretakers of Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajashthan have condemned the ongoing controversy surrounding the shrine saying that the petitions are filed for 'publicity' and 'personal interest.' Even Prime Ministers, including Prime Modi, have revered the shrine of Moinuddin Chishti, the 13th-century Sufi saint.

The comments come after a Rajasthan court accepted a petition submitted by the Hindu Sena, claiming that Ajmer Sharif Dargah is Lord Shiva's temple.

"...Anyone can go to the court. And the court will entertain it (petition). There will be proper evidence, and the proof will be submitted. Then the final verdict will be passed. There is a long way to go," Syed Zainul Abidin Ali Khan, the Sajjada Nasheen ( main care taker) of the Ajmet Sharif shrine told news agency ANI. Khan cited the example of recent incident about Sambhal Mosque in Uttar Prades where stone-pelting following a court-ordered survey led to the death of four people.

A local court in Ajmer on November 27 directed that notice be issued to three parties in a civil suit that claims that there is a Shiva temple in the dargah of Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer, the plaintiff's advocate said. Advocate Yogesh Siroja told reporters in Ajmer that the suit was heard in the court of Civil Judge Manmohan Chandel.

Vishnu Gupta, President of the National Hindu Army who filed a case claiming there is a Lord Shiva temple within Ajmer's Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah shrine.

Syed Afsan Chishty, one of the caretakers said the followers of Khawaja Garib Nawaz are spread across the world, and they come from not only Islam but every religion. Moinuddin Chishti is popularly known as Garib Nawaz - kind to the poor.