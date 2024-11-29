'Aliens Checking Over Congress?': Eerie Lights Over Capitol Hill Spark UFO Concerns In America, Netizens React Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A rare sight of unexplained lights over US Capitol Hill sparked speculations about aliens flying over America. The photos of four bright lights just above the Statue of Freedom atop the Capitol Dome spread like wildfire on the internet.

Besides photos, several social users shared videos of Capitol Hill , where the four lights remained fixated above the building's dome. Later, the twinkling lights manoeuvred from a square to a single line and remained above the structure.

A US Air Force veteran and licensed tour guide, Dennis Diggins, reported the New York Post, initially took the photo. The photo reportedly displayed an apparent UFO over Capitol Hill. The image sparked myriad reactions on social media as several users called it an UFO whereas many other tried to explain the presence of those lights over the building.

Many called it an attack of aliens on the US , and several others raised the possibility of it being an attempt by extraterrestrials to keep an eye on Americans.

| The UFO Movement Sees Otherworldly Growth Mysterious lights over US Capitol Hill dome | Watch videos

“The lights at the U.S. Capitol building have been causing 'UFO sightings' in the camera lens for decades & decades [sic]," read a social media post citing the New York Post.

“I enhanced the original photo, definitely has real objects. Mysterious lights over Capitol Hill cause UFO panic in DC: 'It is already happening' [sic],” wrote a social media user on X.

| UFO sighting near Indiana sparks fear and curiosity among onlookers | Watch

“I'm not sure why DC was freaking out it just looks like normal planes in the sky to me, having lived in DC for four years. But who knows, maybe the New York Post knows something we don't,” read another comment on a post with viral video of mysterious lights.

Here are some of the other responses.

“It's just aliens getting in line to get good seats for Trump's inauguration [sic].”“The aliens are celebrating the Trump landslide [sic].”“Those are lens flares and the last one is a plane [sic].”“Strange, the air space around the capitol is highly guarded, yet the is no response from the military to investigate? [sic].”“Aliens are visiting earth now that Trump won. They knew Kamala couldn't handle them [sic].”“The aliens will find no sign of intelligent life in DC [sic].”





What is the truth behind UFO over Capitol Hill?

While some social media users were busy sharing their will 'alien coup' theories linked to these mysterious lights above Capitol Hill, American researcher and Ufologist John Greenewald Jr. explained those lights.

| IAF scrambles Rafale fighters to search for UFO near Imphal airport

In a social media post, John Greenewald said that the lights appeared in the sky because of the lens flare 'phenomenon.'

"The lights at the U.S. Capitol building have been causing "UFO sightings" in the camera lens for decades & decades. (Just lens flares, but it is interesting someone is passing them around, again, and more so, interesting people are buying them. New photo, same lens flare 'phenomenon'.)" read a post by John Greenewald.