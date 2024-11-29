Moana 2 Public Review: Netizens Share Mixed Opinion Say Sequel Was 'Okay', But 'Not As Fresh' As 1St Movie

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Walt Animation's 'Moana 2' was released in theaters on Thursday, November 28. The sequel of the 2016 movie 'Moana' achieved the biggest preview haul in history of Disney as it earned $13.8 million from preview screenings.

However, Moana 2 was not as hit with the fans. Social users highlighted that preferred its prequel to it and claimed that the storyline of Moana 2 was“flat”.

“Well Moana 2 was boring asf almost fell asleep like 10 times lmao it felt so cheap compared to the first movie and the storyline was so flat,” a user commented.

A fan of the 2016 movie said the movie was“okay” but could not surpass its first part. They also suggested the viewers to stay through the credits.

“Just finished watching #Moana2 . It was okay. Good, but (for me) didn't surpass the first. It had a slow start but got better as the movie progressed. Just stay through the credits. You might miss something,” the fan said.

“My favorite line:“Last time you weren't old enough to understand what you could lose or learn... But here we are together still, just a little different.” ~ Grandma Tala,” they added.

“I saw Moana 2 with my family for Thanksgiving , and it's so clear this was just made to be content for Disney+ and no other reason. It's not bad content, but it's nothing memorable. The best word I can use to describe it is stimulating,” another social media user said.

Not thrilled by how Moana turned out, a user said,“Moana 2 is a decent movie that would've been a GREAT show. That way you could really breathe and feel every scene and character journey like the original movie.”

“Moana 2 is not as fresh as the 1st movie but still decent .it was great to see continuing themes of family, spiritualism, new one of solidarity with 1st people of the world. kids will definitely enjoy this more. less iconic songs and third movie set up takes some of the shine out,” another user added.

However, there were a few users who found the movie“heartfelt and powerful” and shared their love for it.

“Yall why are people saying #Moana2 is bad??? I literally just cried like twice WTH yall rlly just wanna be haters, that was so beautiful (sic),” a user posted.

“there are moments in Moana 2 that are so heartfelt and powerful where they cut all sound; it's silent amidst a very intense moment - and my theater full of kids went completely silent too, everyone was engaged & enthralled. this movie is really good guys!!” added another.