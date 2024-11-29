Mumbai: THESE Bandra Kurla Roads Closed For Zomato Feed India Dua Lipa Concert Details Inside

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai : Several roads near Bandra Kurla Complex will be closed on Saturday, November 30 for the Zomato Feed India Concert, featuring international pop sensation Dua Lipa.

The traffic restrictions will be enforced from 1 pm until midnight. The concert, which will take place at the MMRDA ground, is expected to witness massive footfall.

Livemint brings you a comprehensive list on which roads to avoid, to ensure a smooth journey.

Dua Lipa concert: Which roads closed near Bandra Kurla

Vehicles heading towards Kurla from the Western Express Highway (WEH), Dharavi, and the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) will be diverted and will not be allowed to pass through Bharat Nagar Junction.

Vehicles coming from Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar and approaching Kurla will also face restrictions near Bharat Nagar Junction.

In addition, traffic from Mumbai 's Kherwadi Government Colony, Kanakia Palace, and UTI Tower heading towards BKC, Chunabhatti, and Kurla will be diverted and prohibited.

Vehicles traveling from Kurla and Razzak Junction towards WEH, Dharavi, and BWSL will be diverted via Platina Junction to Bharat Nagar Junction.

Traffic from CST Road heading towards MMRDA Ground and JSW Building will be restricted, with drivers redirected to UTI Tower and Kanakia Palace.

Traffic moving from Ambani Square towards Diamond Junction, as well as from behind Laxmi Tower towards NABARD Junction, will be blocked.

(more to come...)