Namibia Extends Voting In Certain Areas After Election Disruptions

(MENAFN- IANS) Windhoek, Nov 29 (IANS) The Electoral Commission of Namibia announced that in certain areas would be extended to Friday and Saturday following disruptions during the presidential and National Assembly held Wednesday.

Elsie Nghikembua, the chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN), said the decision was made to ensure that all registered voters have the opportunity to cast their ballots, Xinhua news agency reported.

"In line with the Commission's obligation to provide every registered voter with a full opportunity to exercise his/her right to vote, and after having taken into consideration the complaints lodged, the Commission decided to recommend to President Nangolo Mbumba to take the required steps to enable the continuation of the election in identified polling stations," Nghikembua said.

Technical issues, such as the overheating of voter verification devices and shortages of ballot papers, were reported in several areas, she said, adding that some mobile polling teams failed to reach voters on time, leaving some citizens unable to vote.

According to Nghikembua, counting has already begun in polling stations unaffected by the disruptions, and votes from the extended polling will be added to the final tally.

Namibia has a population of approximately 3.1 million people and covers a vast geographical area, which poses logistical challenges during elections.

The final results of the elections are expected to be announced after all votes are counted, according to the ECN.