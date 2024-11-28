Serenus.AI Launches An Innovative Suite Of AI Solutions To Eliminate Care Delays And Improve Healthcare Delivery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Hillary Orly Harel, CEO of SerenusNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Serenus is proud to introduce its latest suite of artificial intelligence solutions, designed to transform healthcare delivery by streamlining critical processes, ensuring timely, high-quality medical services for patients, and preventing delays in care across various medical fields.With healthcare premiums in the U.S. rising 7% annually and the increasing complexity of healthcare services, delays in care have become a significant concern, often leading to worsened patient outcomes, increased readmissions, and additional burdens on healthcare systems. Serenus's breakthrough technology addresses these challenges by bringing the right care to the right patient precisely when it's needed.Serenus's innovative, cutting-edge generative AI technology has already gained international recognition, earned prestigious awards, and received a highly competitive grant from the American government for its AI Prior-Auth Connect Project.This project harnesses generative AI to enhance the efficiency and transparency of prior authorization processes, making the healthcare experience smoother and more responsive for patients and providers alike.Studies show that delays in care can lead to a 25% increase in hospital readmissions and significantly higher healthcare costs. Serenus's platform is a patented, adaptable system designed to streamline processes and prevent these detrimental delays in environments ranging from elective surgeries to oncology and both inpatient and outpatient services.By moving beyond generic, checklist-based authorizations and creating personalized pathways, Serenus supports healthcare professionals in making timely, data-informed decisions that improve patient outcomes and equitable access.Key Products in the Serenus Suite:.SerenusPPWTM: A pioneering tool that optimizes patient triage and manages waiting lists, ensuring that critical care reaches those who need it most. SerenusPPWTM fosters a balanced approach to patient management, especially in high-demand settings, minimizing delays and promoting equitable access to vital services..Serenus360TM: Tailored specifically for healthcare payers, Serenus360TM automates and customizes medical authorizations through intelligent, AI-driven analysis. This platform enables more efficient approvals, reducing administrative burdens and ensuring a seamless, equitable process.The Prior-Auth360TM platform, powered by Serenus's patented generative AI, automates personalized medical reviews within seconds. By integrating real-time data with the latest clinical guidelines, Prior-Auth360TM mirrors the decision-making of experienced physicians, adapting dynamically to the specifics of each case. This continuous learning system evolves as new data becomes available, ensuring proactive, preventive measures are in place to keep care moving efficiently without unnecessary delays.Additional Benefits of Serenus's Solutions:.Right Treatment, Right Time: Serenus's real-time data analysis ensures that each patient receives appropriate care exactly when it's needed, minimizing delays that can compromise health outcomes..Continual Learning and Preventive Care: The AI-driven analytics continuously refine the system, identifying patterns and enabling proactive measures that prevent delays. This iterative learning process builds a dynamic knowledge base to support timely, preventive care..Reduction of Unnecessary Procedures: Personalized pathways focus on each patient's specific needs, reducing unnecessary treatments, conserving resources, and alleviating patient stress..Evidence-Based, Transparent Process Management: Every authorization and decision are supported by a detailed analytics report, which explains the rationale behind each action. This transparency builds trust among healthcare providers, payers, and patients.About SerenusSerenus is an industry leader in Generative AI solutions for healthcare, dedicated to improving healthcare quality and accessibility through advanced, innovative generative AI technology. With patented AI solutions, Serenus supports healthcare providers and payers globally, addressing needs in fields such as elective surgeries, oncology, and inpatient and outpatient services. Serenus's transformative technology has garnered international acclaim, including prestigious awards and a competitive American government grant for its AI Prior-Auth Connect Project, positioning the company as a pioneer in the next generation of healthcare solutions.For more information about Serenus and its transformative AI solutions, please visit .

