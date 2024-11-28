PM, Hungarian PM Hold Talks Vow To Bolster Ties

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani held a session of talks on Thursday with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban.

At the outset of the session, the Hungarian prime minister welcomed HE Sheikh Mohammed and the delegation accompanying him, expressing hope that the visit would further strengthen relations between Qatar and Hungary.

He also conveyed Hungary's appreciation for Qatar's mediation efforts in Gaza, which led to the release of several prisoners and detainees.

HE the prime minister and minister of foreign affairs expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Orban for the warm reception and hospitality. He highlighted the strong foundations for co-operation between Qatar and Hungary, emphasising the potential to expand bilateral ties across various sectors and strssed the importance of exchanging expertise between the two friendly nations.

HE Sheikh Mohammed also reaffirmed Qatar's unwavering commitment to its partnership with Europe, underscoring the shared goal of advancing mutual interests and fostering international security and peace.

During the talks, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations and explored avenues to bolster co-operation in areas such as economy, tourism, culture, agriculture, energy, technology, and the development of Budapest Airport. They also discussed collaboration within international organizations and between their respective diplomatic institutes.

Regional and international issues of mutual interest were also on the agenda.

The session was attended by a number of ministers and senior officials, members of the official delegation accompanying HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, as well as a number of Hungarian ministers and senior officials.

Earlier, an official reception ceremony was accorded to HE the Prime Minister upon his arrival in Budapest.

Prime Minister Orban also met separately yesterday with HE Sheikh Mohammed.

They discussed during the meeting cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them at all levels, especially in investment and energy.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories as well as developments in Lebanon, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

