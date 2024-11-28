Qatar's Motorsport Legacy Showcased At LIC

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Lusail International Circuit opened its doors on Thursday for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024, marking the beginning of an action-packed race weekend with a special celebration of Qatar's motorsport heritage.

The highlight of the evening featured a spectacular motorsport showcase on the Lusail International Circuit grid, in the presence of Saeed al-Hajri, former rally champion and Abdulrazaq al-Kuwari, General Secretary of Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation, along with President Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif al-Mannai and Executive Director Amro al-Hamad, where the Qatar Motorsports Academy demonstrated the nation's comprehensive motorsport development programme.

Ten distinctive racing vehicles were displayed, including a kart, Formula 4 car, two GT cars participating in Porsche Cup, Off-Road Rally car, Cross car, and three motorcycles – a Moto2 bike, Honda NSF250, and Ohvale 160.

This diverse lineup represented the full spectrum of racing disciplines available through Qatar's motorsport development initiatives, underlining the country's commitment to nurturing local talent from grassroots to professional levels.

Earlier in the day, fans enjoyed unprecedented access to the world of Formula 1 through various activities, including the traditional pit lane walk, allowing fans to get up close to the teams' garages. The F1 in Schools programme continued the excitement with their own pit lane activities,

Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif al-Mannai, the President of QMMF and Lusail International Circuit said:“As we approach the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024, I extend a warm welcome to all teams, drivers, and fans joining us at Lusail International Circuit.”

He added:“This evening's presentation perfectly exemplifies our vision of being a comprehensive hub for motorsports development in the region. By showcasing the complete spectrum of racing disciplines available through Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation and Qatar Motorsports Academy, we are demonstrating Qatar's commitment to nurturing the next generation of motorsport talent. We are honoured to host this prestigious event and look forward to an exciting weekend of competition. Best wishes to the drivers and teams for a successful and safe race.”

Saeed al-Hajri, former rally champion, stated:“It is a wonderful occasion to meet our motorsports champions today, whom we hope will represent the State of Qatar honourably on the international stage. I would like to express my gratitude and appreciation to Abdulrahman bin Abdulatif al-Mannai for his significant efforts and dedication to the future of motorsports in Qatar, which reflects a clear vision for developing this sport and supporting national talents to achieve excellence.”

The race weekend kicks off on Friday with the first practice sessions and qualifying, leading up to Sunday's main race under the spectacular Lusail lights.

