Barcelona Beat Real In Legends El Clasico

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Legends upstaged Legends 4-2 via shootout after an exciting 2-2 draw in Legends El Clasico match, by Visit Qatar, at the Khalifa International on Thursday. Organisers said the match was a“celebration of the rich history, passion, and rivalry that have defined these two clubs for decades.” Retired stars Ronaldinho, Luis Figo, Rivaldo, Clarence Seedorf, Iker Casillas and Patrick Kluivert were among others seen in action.

