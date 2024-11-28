Moroccan Amateur Bresnu Flies The Flag For MENA Region After Making Cut

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Moroccan amateur Adam Bresnu is the sole representative flying the flag for Arabian after holding his nerve to make the halfway cut at International Series Qatar on Thursday.

Bresnu, the recent medal winner at the 43rd Pan Arab Golf Championship, followed up his two-under first round of 70 with a battling one-over 73 in windy conditions to comfortably make the cut at the Doha Golf Club (DGC).

The ninth of 10 elevated Asian Tour tournaments this season offered a number of regional golfers the chance to mix it with some of the biggest names in world golf and experience elite-level competition at Doha Golf Club.

Local Qatari amateurs Daniil Sokolov, just 13, and Saleh al-Kaabi fell short along with Bresnu's compatriot Othman Raouzi, but all three gained invaluable experience along the way. The 20-year-old Texas State student had to battle hard to make the cut. After trading two birdies and two bogeys on the front nine, he dropped three shots in six and was in real danger of missing the cut before roaring back with two birdies and par in his final three holes.

He said:“It was really different over the two rounds. Yesterday I didn't think I played well, but it was fairway – greens and making two putts every time. I thought I played bad but it is called boring golf and I am glad I did that now.

“Today was different, really difficult and I had to change my plan as the wind made it very difficult to find fairway.

“So I was like 'you are on the cut so try to keep it simple'. I did but golf is tough and I had a run of bogeys and I lost momentum. I knew I had to wake up. I made birdie 16 and 17 and spoke to myself about making par on 18 and I'm glad I did.”

Bresnu is not just playing for personal pride this weekend. He knows a good performance will help his WAGR (World Amateur Golf Rankings) position – something that will help him and also his country in the long run. He explained:“I'm really excited, it is going to be way different on moving day. I don't get any money as an amateur but it will be really good for my WAGR, my rankings, and I'm going to play for that tomorrow.“Morocco are trying to qualify for Eisenhower Trophy (World Amateur Team Championship) and I know if I can play good it can make a big difference. I am playing for me and my country and I felt that on 16, that I needed a birdie-birdie finish, and I did.”

On the improving standards of golf across the region, he added:“Every federation is doing a great job now so it is making it harder to win. I know I can compete when my game is good, and I know I can win when my game is great. It is a question of confidence for sure.”

