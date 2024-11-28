Momani Sends Message To World Social Media Forum, Honors Jordanian, Arab Media Figures

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 29 (Petra)-- The World Social Forum concluded, yesterday, with the theme "The Future of Media in a Digital World First." of Communication Mohammad Momani, honored Jordanian and Arab media figures and organizations.In a message to the World Social Media Forum, Minister Momani conveyed the greetings of Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan, and his wishes for the forum and its participants for further success and prosperity.In the message, Momani said that the forum combines "media" and "social communication," and that it reflects the difficulties brought about by technological advancements, particularly the difficulty of confirming the accuracy of information in the media in comparison to the speed at which it can be obtained on social media.In this regard, he emphasized the significance of sharing ideas on how to integrate and harmonize accuracy and speed in the media and social media platforms, and that the objective is not total compatibility between them but rather coming to a shared vision that emphasizes maintaining professionalism in the media message.In order to shed light on the problems facing the media and the harmful use of social media platforms, Momani said that Jordan hosted the the 13th Global Media and Information Literacy (MIL) last October under the Royal patronage. The conference made several recommendations, one of which was to improve media literacy in order to help combat hate speech, rumors, misleading information, and fake news.