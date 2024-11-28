Doha Forum 2024 Set To Be Held On Dec 7&8

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 22nd edition of Doha Forum will be held under the patronage of the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on December 7-8, under the theme 'The Innovation Imperative'.

World leaders, policymakers, and experts committed to shaping the global agenda through action-driven dialogue, will discuss innovative solutions to the world's most critical challenges, from geopolitical tensions and global security to humanitarian crises and technological advancements, at the forum.

Doha Forum executive director HE Mubarak Ajlan al-Kuwari, said:“As the world confronts unprecedented geopolitical, humanitarian, and technological challenges, Doha Forum remains committed to fostering actionable solutions through dialogue. This year's discussions aim to inspire innovative thinking and strengthen global collaboration for a more secure and equitable world.” As a leading platform for international dialogue, each session will feature a distinguished lineup of participants, including heads of state, heads of government, foreign ministers, parliamentarians, academics, business leaders and NGO representatives, to share diverse perspectives and generate actionable insights.

Doha Forum general manager Maha al-Kuwari, said: "At Doha Forum, we unite world leaders to engage in critical dialogue on global challenges, from technology governance to peacebuilding. Our sessions highlight the power of collaboration in shaping solutions that drive positive change on a global scale.” This year's programming, developed in collaboration with leading global institutions, addresses the critical issues affecting the world today. The key sessions are the following: . Taking the Stand: Strengthening International Humanitarian Law and Accountability, in partnership with the Munich Security Conference, which will explore legal and ethical frameworks to address global crises, including the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

. Where Have All the Peace Deals Gone? In partnership with the International Crisis Group, this session will examine the erosion of diplomatic efforts and explore pathways to revitalizing peace processes.

. Shifting Arab Public Opinion and the Gaza War, held in partnership with the Middle East Council on Global Affairs, will delve into evolving perceptions in the region amidst escalating tensions.

. In light of the ongoing developments in Afghanistan, A Future Rewritten: How the Taliban's Vice and Virtue Law Could Reshape Afghanistan, in partnership with the US Institute of Peace, will focus on the implications of the Taliban's recent legal reforms.

. The intersection of technology and policy takes center stage in the session, Fostering Economic Security: Balancing Global Cooperation and Tech Sovereignty, in partnership with the Japan Institute of International Affairs. The session will investigate how nations can reconcile global collaboration with the imperative of maintaining technological independence.

. Global Governance and Policy: What Progress is Possible After the Year of Elections? Presented in partnership with Chatham House, this session will evaluate the global impact of recent elections and examine the chances for advancing multilateral reforms.

. The session Uniting for Change: A Global Alliance Against Poverty and Hunger, in partnership with Brazil's Fundação Getulio Vargas, will discuss innovative alliances to combat food insecurity and global poverty.

Doha Forum last convened in Doha in December 2023, bringing together more than 3,500 guests from over 120 countries, including more than 270 speakers, across the two-day event. The full programme of the 2024 edition can be found at

