Spirited & Resilient- Lebanese Return To Rebuild Shattered Homes

The displaced residents of southern Lebanon started returning to their homes amid celebrations hours after the ceasefire started at 4am (02:00 GMT) on Wednesday.

While there were concerns about whether the truce would hold and lead to the permanent end of fighting between the Israeli military and Hezbollah, there was also relief across the tiny Mediterranean nation.

Thousands of people made their way to southern Lebanon, defying a warning from the Israeli military to stay away from previously evacuated areas.

Cars jammed the highway linking the capital, Beirut, to the south, with people returning with their belongings tied on top of their cars. Traffic was gridlocked at the northern entrance of the port city of Sidon.

Displaced people also started returning to the coastal city of Tyre on motorcycles and in cars.

The vast scale of the Israeli military's strategy of forced displacement and intense bombardment that laid waste to towns and cities means that many people may not have much to return to.

At least 3,823 people have been killed and 15,859 wounded in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since the war on Gaza began last October.

While Lebanese returning to their homes were cheering and celebrating despite enormous losses, there was unease in Israel.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah, which has yet to issue an official statement on the ceasefire, emerges from the conflict significantly weakened but not defeated, still reeling from the loss of its longtime leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Unease in Israel

In Israel political opponents and allies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have denounced the deal as weak, and many have been left wondering what happened to the total victory promised by the prime minister.

There is confusion and disappointment in Israel over the sudden announcement of the truce with Hezbollah, newspaper analysts say.

Political analyst Meron Rapaport quoted by Middle East Eye said that confusion and disappointment in Israel over the Hezbollah deal in part reflected the government's failure to deliver the decisive outcome it had promised in a conflict which has enjoyed widespread popular support.

According to Itamar Ben-Gvir, the security minister and leader of the Jewish Power party,“This (Ceasefire) agreement does not meet the goal of the war – to return the residents of the north safely home .”

Sharp criticism also came from Yoav Gallant, the former defence minister who was sacked by Netanyahu earlier this month. Both men were this week the subjects of arrest warrants for war crimes charges issued by the International Criminal Court.

The mayor of the northern town, Kiryat Shmona, vividly captured Israeli frustration with the ceasefire agreement.

Posting a video of people in Lebanon celebrating the truce, Avihay Shtern wrote on Facebook:“You promised us a complete victory, so how is it that Hezbollah is celebrating?”

Netanyahu's illusions

Meanwhile reacting to the Lebanese deal Hamas said the ceasefire Israel eventually clinched with Hezbollah has shattered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's“illusion” of reshaping West Asia by force.

“The enemy's acceptance of the agreement with Lebanon without fulfilling the conditions it set is an important milestone in shattering Netanyahu's illusions of changing the map of the Middle East by force,” Hamas said in a statement published on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

It said Netanyahu's“illusions of defeating the Resistance forces or disarming them” were also sent to oblivion.

“We commend the pivotal role played by the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, in support of the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian resistance, and the great sacrifices made by Hezbollah and its leadership, led by the late Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.”

“We appreciate the steadfastness of the brotherly Lebanese people and their constant solidarity with the Palestinian people in confronting the Zionist occupation and its brutal aggression, asking God Almighty to protect Lebanon and its people from all harm and evil,” Hamas said.

