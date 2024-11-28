Death Toll From Ugandan Landslide Rises To 14

(MENAFN- IANS) Kampala, Nov 29 (IANS) The death toll from landslides that struck six villages in Uganda's eastern district of Bulambuli has risen to 14, the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) confirmed in a statement.

Rogers Taitika, a spokesperson of Elgon region police, told Xinhua over the phone that local officials and relatives report that over 100 people are missing in the landslides that happened Wednesday night, burying dozens of houses, Xinhua news agency reported.

Taitika said 14 bodies have so far been retrieved and about 15 people who were critically have been admitted at a local facility. "The search for victims is still going on but more than 100 people are still missing according to local leaders and relatives," Taitika said.

The landslides, triggered by torrential rains Wednesday night in the mountainous region, buried 40 houses and partially damaged others, according to the URCS.

Ramazan Twalla, a district official, told Xinhua by telephone that urgent humanitarian assistance, including food and temporary shelter, is needed for the affected families.

The URCS said that heavy rains across Uganda are intensifying the adverse effects of climate change. "As a national society, we remain vigilant, delivering early warning messages through our community radio networks and providing timely support to those affected," the agency said.

Landslides have become frequent in Uganda during periods of heavy rainfall.

In August, more than 30 people lost their lives in a landslide at a garbage dump site in central Uganda, following days of torrential rain. Earlier in May, landslides in the western district of Kasese killed eight people.