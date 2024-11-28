White Paper On Hainan Tourism And Culture Brand Image Development And International Communication Strategies Released Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HAIKOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 November 2024 - Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of Hainan Province, in collaboration with the News and Information Centre of Xinhua News Agency, recently unveiled a White Paper on "Hainan and Culture Brand Image Development and International Communication Strategies", providing a multidimensional analysis of Hainan's tourism and cultural brand image.





Inbound tourism serves as a critical indicator of the international competitiveness of a country or a region's tourism industry. It is also a symbol of leading global tourism destinations, and a crucial window to present brand identity and drive cultural exchange of the destination. The white paper consists of 5 key sections and 22 chapters, covering topics such as: "Macro Background of Inbound Tourism in Hainan Province", "Analysis of the Current Situation of Inbound Tourism in China and Hainan Province", "Challenges Facing Hainan's Inbound Tourism", "The 'Digital Twin' Tourism Experience Model", and "Countermeasures and Recommendations". It systematically examines factors influencing Hainan's inbound tourism and compares its uniqueness and similarities with both domestic and international competitors. It also offers forward-looking, targeted, and actionable solutions in areas such as brand image development, international communication strategies, visitor experience enhancement, and tourism management systems.



The research process spanned nearly a year, and the team employed diverse methodologies including industry-wide field surveys, domestic and international questionnaire analyses, in-depth interviews, and participatory observation, while taking into consideration of the current trends of Hainan and its boutique tourist destinations, creating and analysing a multi-dimensional picture of "Hainan Tourism and Culture Brand Image Development and International Communication Strategies". The white paper adopts an advanced theoretical framework centered on an "emotional cognition-behavioral decision-making" model to analyse tourists' experience, offering a novel and systematic perspective to understand the whole tourism process in the context of the digital era.



It also addresses the macro trends driven by the rise of "Generation Z" consumers and the structural transformation of the tourism industry, and thoroughly explore the transformation of the entire tourism and culture industry of Hainan Province. In terms of narrative strategy, the white paper innovatively introduces the "digital twin" model to offer an in-depth exploration of traveller behaviour and preferences, opening a new horizon for Hainan to develop its tourism and culture industry in an innovative way.







